DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoque Data Center Solutions™ ( www.evoquedcs.com ), one of the world’s 20 largest data center firms with presence across four continents, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Andy Stewart, will be a featured speaker at KeyBanc Capital Markets’ (KBCM) inaugural “Future of Technology Series” conference, taking part this month and next.



Stewart, who became CEO of Evoque two months ago, will join top executives from many of today’s leading public and privately-held firms like Verizon, Walmart, Intel, Akamai, Blue Prism, Colony Capital, GitHub, Yelp and many more. Stewart is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 12th, and will take part in a panel discussion on “Edge Computing: The What, the Where, and How We Get There.”

“The promise of edge computing also brings significant challenges with it,” Stewart said. “The explosive growth in information that consumers and companies generate via their IoT and 5G devices and more will require new approaches to AI, security and data sovereignty. Data centers will have to proliferate globally and significantly expand their offerings to meet these needs.” Stewart also noted that flexibility and scalability will be key elements in the ability of data center firms to succeed in the rapidly changing environment that edge computing will deliver.

“We’re delighted to have Andy Stewart participating in our Future of Technology Series,” said Terry Schallich, KBCM’s Head of Technology Investment Banking. “The combined perspectives of experienced executives like Andy and our Equity Research Analysts are foundational to investigating the technologies and business models that are poised to result in outsized alpha generation opportunities for investors going forward.”

KBCM’s “Future of Technology” series will center on timely and unique content across the Technology landscape over a six-week period. The virtual event is gathering leaders from today’s most relevant technology names, taking a thematic approach toward exploring the market shifts, particularly considering the increase in digital acceleration, remote work, deglobalization, and changing consumer consumption habits.

Invited attendees will be able to meet with and hear from C-level executive management teams representing leading companies across a wide range of technologies, including Semiconductor, Semicap & Digital Infrastructure, Enterprise & Vertical Software, New Commerce, FinTech & Financial Software, and Internet, Media & Gaming. Dynamic panels and fireside chats will be paired with curated 1x1 schedules to offer a unique perspective in market shifts.

About Evoque Data Center Solutions

Evoque Data Center Solutions, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is one of the world’s 20 largest data center firms. It is a colocation services company that owns and operates 31 data centers across four continents, 11 countries and 25 markets. Evoque Data Center Solutions offers clients a secure space in a highly available and redundant environment. The company supports a diversified base of colocation customers across multiple segments, including utilities, transport, energy, communications, healthcare, and technologies. For more information, visit https://www.evoquedcs.com/ .

Evoque Data Center Solutions is a portfolio company of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, a leading global infrastructure asset manager that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

