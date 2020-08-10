纽约, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 爱新鲜集团（以下简称“爱新鲜”或“公司”）（纳斯达克股票代码：IFMK）一家领先的亚洲美国连锁超市和网上食品商宣布已达成一项收购协议 （简称“协议”）收购玖详蓝天科技（北京）有限公司（“玖祥”）100%的股权。



玖祥是一家聚合支付系统、预付卡营销系统、 专注供应链金融业务的科技公司。公司提供的服务致力于满足客户对绿色产品和服务的环保需求。公司打造的一套B2B2C（Business to Business to Consumer）电子商城为主体的供应链平台。其主要产品包括加油贝线上商城、单用途预付卡结算系统、供应链系统。 这些产品采用从源头到终端，由线上到线下一体化的运营模式，以现金的数字功能为客户提供包括从线上到线下的购物体验、数字支付系统及中小企业系统平台定制服务等

根据该协议，爱新鲜将收购玖详100％的股权，以换取本公司5,036,298普通股和1,000股本公司C系列可转换优先股。 经公司股东批准，1,000股C系列优先股将可转换为 1,916,781股公司普通股。 C系列优先股与本公司A系列可转换优先股和B系列可转换优先股处于同等地位。 公司普通股的所有发行和转换均以每股1.402美元的价格行权。 根据收购协议的规定，收购的完成取决于完成条款和条件。

“我们很高兴玖详加入爱新鲜的平台。” 爱新鲜主席邓龙先生评论说： “由于玖详的技术专长以及完善的供应链金融服务体系，爱新鲜将能够扩展到公司先前受限的更广泛的客户群，从而为我们的在线食品业务打开了关键市场。 我们相信，玖详的集成供应链平台的部署将有助于提高我们的零售超市业务效率，同时在竞争中获得绝对优势。”

玖祥首席执行官刘盟女士评论说：“我们很荣幸能与爱新鲜这样成熟的亚洲连锁超市合作。 此次收购为玖祥提供了一个极好的机会，可以立即在美国推出我们市场领先的技术，这无疑为进一步扩大我们的全球规模迈出了关键的一步。 我们期待与爱新鲜资深的管理团队合作，将一流的移动互联网零售技术平台带入美国。爱新鲜的产品和服务系列与我们在中国服务的客户有很多相似之处，他们大大受益于我们先进移动互联网营销平台。 我们双方对零售食品超市行业的广泛了解认知以及我们的线上技术一体化运营系统将使我们的客户受益，从而助力爱新鲜未来的持续增长。”

About iFresh, Inc.

iFresh Inc. (Nasdaq: IFMK), headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer on the east coast of U.S. With nine retail supermarkets along the US eastern seaboard (with additional stores in Glen Cove, Miami and Connecticut opening soon), and two in-house wholesale businesses strategically located in cities with a highly concentrated Asian population, iFresh aims to satisfy the increasing demands of Asian Americans (whose purchasing power has been growing rapidly) for fresh and culturally unique produce, seafood and other groceries that are not found in mainstream supermarkets. With an in-house proprietary delivery network, online sales channel and strong relations with farms that produce Chinese specialty vegetables and fruits, iFresh is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty produce at competitive prices to a growing base of customers. For more information, please visit: http://www.ifreshmarket.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include timing of the proposed transactions; the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of the parties once the transactions are complete, and the Company’s estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, our actual results may differ materially from our expectations or projections. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections can be found in our periodic filings with the SEC. IFMK's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . IFMK disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company:

iFresh, Inc.