DUEREN, Germany , Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBLT Corp. (“GBLT” or the “Company”) ‎‎(TSXV:GBLT; ‎‎OTCQB:GBLTF; FSE: 4G9), announces that due to logistics ‎and delays caused by the COVID-19 virus, it is relying on the exemption ‎provided in Ontario Instrument 51-505 - ‎Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements with Deadlines during the Period from June 2 to August 31, 2020 (the “Ontario Instrument”) ‎of the Ontario Securities Commission (and similar exemptions ‎provided by the securities commissions in British ‎Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan) to ‎postpone the filing of its interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, ‎as required by section 4.4 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure ‎‎Obligations (“NI 51-102”), and its related management discussion & analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, ‎as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102 (collectively, the “Q2 Documents”).



According to the Ontario Instrument, during the period from June 2, 2020 to August 31, 2020, a person or ‎company required to make certain filings as described in the Ontario Instrument has an additional 45 ‎days from the deadline otherwise applicable ‎under Ontario securities laws to make the filing. GBLT expects to file the ‎Q2 Documents by no later than the extended deadline of October 13, 2020.‎

Until the ‎Company has filed the Q2 Documents, members of the Company’s ‎management and other insiders will ‎observe a trading blackout consistent with the principles in ‎Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-‎to-File ‎Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in ‎Multiple Jurisdictions.‎

GBLT confirms that, other than disclosed in prior press releases, there have been no material ‎business developments since the filing on June 12, 2020 of the Company’s latest ‎annual ‎financial reports for the year ended December 31, 2019‎.

For further information please contact:‎

GBLT Corp.‎

Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO

Tel.: +49(0)2421-20856-0‎

Email: investor@gbltcorp.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the ‎meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, ‎included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking ‎information regarding: the filing of the Q2 Documents, including the timing for the filing of the Q2 Documents. There can ‎be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future ‎events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.