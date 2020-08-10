CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that Bialke Financial Partners has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms, leveraging LPL as custodian. They have aligned with Financial Resources Group Investment Services, a large enterprise firm on LPL’s corportate RIA platform, and will operate in partnership with American Bank of the North. The advisors reported having served approximately $150 million in brokerage and advisory assets*. They join from Lincoln Financial Advisors.

Since 1947, Bialke Financial Partners has helped business owners, professionals, retirees and employees with estate, retirement, investment and business planning and employee benefit packages. Based in Virginia, Minn., the team includes advisors Christopher Bialke, CEO and president, and Dan Rabideaux, CFO, with Jeremy Bateman CFP®, CIO, Alyssa Droste, COO, and Mercedeez Samson, office manager, providing office support.

“In looking out for the best interests of our clients, we chose to partner with LPL and Financial Resources Group,” Bialke said. “First and foremost, it was important to partner with a firm that has no proprietary products to sell. We are also excited to have access to LPL’s enhanced technology resources. With COVID-19 and other challenges associated with the pandemic, we found it is necessary to have strong technology to better support clients and meet their needs in the current environment.” Bialke added that the team also benefits from personalized support provided by Financial Resources Group.

With the move, the firm will expand its ability to serve more clients by operating as the investment arm of the American Bank of the North. “We will continue as our own entity, but this is an opportunity to grow and partner with a bank that is a community leader,” Bialke said.

Financial Resources Group President Bruce Miller stated, “We are very excited to have both American Bank of the North and Bialke Financial Partners join LPL and Financial Resources Group. Both organizations believe in the value of financial planning as the cornerstone for achieving long-term financial success. We are committed to supporting our advisors’ growth by providing tailored services that include business development, onboarding, marketing support and technology.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Christopher, Dan and Jeremy to the LPL family and are proud to have the opportunity to support the team as they grow by finding a new partner in American Bank of the North for expanded distribution of their services. The Bialke team has built a legacy in their community as a practice and with a breadth of experience and a desire to serve the comprehensive needs of their clients, and now they have an opportunity to expand the potential for their business. We are proud to work in partnership with Financial Resources Group to deliver the scale and stability that empowers advisors to build successful businesses.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

About Financial Resources Group

Financial Resources Group was founded 10 years ago in Charlotte, NC where it began providing customized services to wealth management programs for banks and credit unions to help them grow their businesses. Today, the company has grown to offer advisors multiple platforms to operate their businesses which include, independently, financial institution based, and a combination of independently and financial institution based. Financial Resources Group services over 80 financial institutions and 670 registered representatives nationwide with over $24 billion in brokerage and advisory assets and over $141 million in revenue with more than 155 employees. Representatives are registered through LPL Financial as their broker-dealer.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC. Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:

Not Insured by FDIC/NCUA or Any Other Government Agency

Not Bank/Credit Union Guaranteed

Not Bank/Credit Union Deposits or Obligations

May Lose Value

Bialke Financial Partners, American Bank of the North, Financial Resources Group Investment Services and LPL Financial are separate entities.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” include registered representatives and/or investment adviser representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser.

