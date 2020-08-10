SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS), (the “Company”, or “Borqs”), a global leader in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, today announced that it has launched its mobile smart tracking solution, BeSmartTrackTM in Taiwan. Borqs is gearing up to meet international demand to track and trace the global spread of COVID-19. The solution provides a comprehensive set of features for location tracking (real-time tracking, geofencing, location history). This solution is being deployed with a leading mobile carrier network operator in Taiwan using IoT technology Cat-M1. Borqs provides both the cloud platform as well as the end-user tracker device. In Taiwan, the applications include the tracking of senior citizens and the tracking the disposal of garbage.

BeSmartTrackTM includes end-user devices (e.g. smartwatches and trackers), servers deployable on public cloud infrastructure (AWS and Azure) or within enterprises, web portals and companion applications for Android and iOS smartphones. The end-user devices support multiple cellular technologies including LTE IoT (NB-IoT, Cat-M for 5G), and LTE, and incorporate Borqs’ proprietary technologies for power-efficient and accurate location tracking.

BeSmartTrackTM can address a number of verticals including senior well-being and child safety. The system is also suitable for pet & asset tracking, and also for consumers (e.g. parents, caregivers) and enterprises (e.g. healthcare and emergency personnel). It can be customized based on deployment-specific requirements. BeSmartTrackTM is being used to actively track the elderly and is working on advanced trials to track/trace quarantined individuals in the current Covid-19 pandemic situation.

About Borqs Technologies, Inc.

Borqs Technologies is a global leader in software and products for the IoT, providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. Borqs has achieved leadership and customer recognition as an innovative end-to-end IoT solutions provider leveraging its strategic chipset partner relationships as well as its broad software and IP portfolio.

Borqs’ unique strengths include its Android and Android Wear Licenses which enabled the Company to develop a software IP library covering chipset software, Android enhancements, domain specific usage and system performance optimization, suitable for large and low volume customized products. The Company is also currently in development of 5G products for phones and hotspots.

Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Information

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expected. Words such as “expects”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “seeks”, “may”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “should” and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future results, based on currently available information and reflect our management’s current beliefs. Many factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including the possibility that the Company will not consummate its previously announced line of credit transaction on terms favorable to the Company or at all, the possibility that the Company may not receive actual orders in the amounts forecasted previously, the possibility that the Company may not be able to deliver its wearable device to satisfy the increased demand forecasted, and the negative impact of the coronavirus on the Company’s supply chain, revenues and overall results of operations, so the reader is advised to refer to the Risk Factors sections of the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

