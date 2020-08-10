New York, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Graphite Electrode Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394498/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on graphite electrode market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for high-quality steel, growing demand for graphite electrodes in APAC, and increased use of graphite electrode due to its excellent properties. In addition, increased demand for high-quality steel is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The graphite electrode market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes



The graphite electrode market is segmented as below:

By Product

• UHP graphite electrode

• HP graphite electrode

• RP graphite electrode



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing preference for EAF as one of the prime reasons driving the graphite electrode market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for UHP graphite electrode and advances in graphite electrodes will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our graphite electrode market covers the following areas:

• Graphite electrode market sizing

• Graphite electrode market forecast

• Graphite electrode market industry analysis





