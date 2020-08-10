MAYNARD, Mass., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus Technologies , a global leader in simplified, protected, autonomous Edge Computing platforms, has been named an Oil & Gas Engineering 2020 IIoT & Process Control award finalist for the Stratus ztC™ Edge computing platform. This annual award honors automation and information technology innovations for oil and gas processes and equipment, highlighting opportunities to advance companies’ efforts to operate at peak performance.



The Stratus ztC Edge is a secure, rugged, highly automated Edge Computing platform that helps increase operational efficiency and eliminate downtime by simplifying and protecting business-critical applications. Enabling customers to reduce the cost of operations and maintenance, minimize the risk of data loss, and ensure continuous availability of their operations, ztC Edge is a proven computing platform for the oil and gas industry.

“The ztC Edge is the platform of choice for organizations who depend on productive and efficient business operations with minimal downtime,” said Jason Andersen, Stratus VP of Strategy and Product Management. “Being recognized by Oil & Gas Engineering highlights our momentum in providing innovative edge technology that our partners and customers rely on.”

Gold, silver, and bronze Product of the Year winners will be chosen by readers, who have until October 16, 2020 to vote online at https://gspplatform.cfemedia.com/pe/award-programs . Oil & Gas Engineering readers include engineering, operations, and management professionals responsible for optimizing processes and ensuring reliability.

