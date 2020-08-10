Dublin, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Vehicle and Parking Space Industry Landscape - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The connected vehicles and packing space market are expected to witness a growth at a CAGR of 22.3% over the forecast period (2020-2025). While fully automated vehicles are moving towards a widespread scale, it is in the transition phase where connected cars are expected to dominate the market for at least the next 20 years.
Over the years, the development of connected vehicle has been taking place and is expected to be a huge technological advancement which will allow the vehicles to communicate with their surroundings. This will further fuel the trend from car ownership to more mobility-related services. In urban areas, particularly, the decline in the number of vehicles is expected to reduce dramatically. According to the ADAC automobile association in Germany, the adoption of a private car to decline by close to 30% by 2040.
Key Market Trends
Connected Passenger Car Vehicle Market is Expected to Grow Significantly
Europe is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in Parking Industry
Competitive Landscape
The connected vehicles and parking space industry are more inclined towards a consolidated market with few major and established players operating and holding major market share. Due to the high investment cost needed for entering the market, there is a high barrier to entry in the market. Some of the recent developments made by key players in the market are as follows.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Assessment on the Impact of COVID-19 on the market
5 EMERGING TECHNOLOGY TRENDS
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 Connected Vehicles Market
6.1.1 Type of Vehicles
6.1.1.1 Passenger Car
6.1.1.2 Commercial Vehicles (LCV, MCV and HCV)
6.2 Parkinng Space Industry
6.2.1 Parking Category
6.2.1.1 Off-Street
6.2.1.2 On-Street
6.2.2 Type of Parking Space
6.2.2.1 Residential & Work Private Property
6.2.2.2 Non-regulated Public Access
6.2.2.3 Off-street open-air barrier regulated
6.2.2.4 Off-street purpose built regulated
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Connected Car Vendors
7.1.1.1 BMW AG
7.1.1.2 Audi AG
7.1.1.3 Daimler AG
7.1.1.4 Tesla, Inc.
7.1.1.5 Volkswagen AG
7.1.2 Parking Space Providers
7.1.2.1 Conduent
7.1.2.2 Indigo Park SA
7.1.2.3 Amano Inc
7.1.2.4 Swarco AG
7.1.2.5 Q-Free ASA
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
