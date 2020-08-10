New York, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Automation Device Manager Software Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05387043/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on industrial automation device manager software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in need for data analytics, demand for integrated asset management services and growing demand for integrated asset management services. In addition, increase in need for data analytics is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial automation device manager software market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The industrial automation device manager software market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Oil and gas

• Power

• Chemical and petrochemical

• Automotive

• Others



By Geographic Landscapess

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the integration of information and operational technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial automation device manager software market growth during the next few years. Also, evolution of global device managers with integrated functionalities and emergence of smart factories will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our industrial automation device manager software market covers the following areas:

• Industrial automation device manager software market sizing

• Industrial automation device manager software market forecast

• Industrial automation device manager software market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05387043/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001