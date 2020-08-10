MONTREAL, Quebec, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Water Reserves Corp. (“DWR” or the “Company”), announces that it has received final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) and the Company’s common shares (the “Common Shares”) will commence trading on the CSE on August 10, 2020 under the symbol “DWR”.



For further information concerning the Company and its business, please see the long-form prospectus dated July 31, 2020 (the “Prospectus”) supporting the Company’s application for listing on the CSE. A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com

Norman Forrest, President and Chief Executive Officer of DWR commented on the achievement of the Company’s listing: “To be listed on the CSE is a critical milestone for DWR, which combined with the closing of our financing, will provide us with the capital to undertake our journey of becoming a global leader in spring water. Our initial focus will be to rapidly secure additional springs and put in place the production capabilities of our Quebec esker water source (Notre-Dame-Du-Laus – one of only 2 Quebec eskers). We are committed to developing and expanding our business to other regions around North America, to create a positive environmental benefit and deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”

DWR’s operations are based in Quebec, with its primary business being a consolidator of the water industry by acquiring fresh spring water permits and developing operations across Quebec with plans to expand across North America. DWR currently controls more than 30% of Quebec’s volume of fresh groundwater reserves currently under permit, and is strategically positioned to increase its holding. DWR’s mission is to acquire, manage and develop spring water assets building a critical mass in terms of capacity and strategically securing a leadership role in North America’s fresh spring water. The corporation prioritizes sustainability and environmental consciousness. A strong governance structure is in place to ensure that the corporation carries out its business responsibly, applying the highest social and environmental standards.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, such as statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Use of words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "intends", "likely", or other words of similar effect may indicate a "forward looking" statement. Forward-looking statements in this press release including those statements relating to the commencement of the listing of the common shares on the CSE, the development of Company’s business, the creation of environmental benefits, and the delivery of long-term shareholder value. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that can cause plans, projections, or estimates in such forward-looking statement to vary materially actual results. Factors that cause the forward-looking statements in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, receiving the necessary regulatory approvals in connection with listing, the market for the Company’s products may be subject to volatility, there may be less than anticipated demand for the Company’s products, risks associate with operating in a regulated environment, and risks associated with the instability of global markets that may be caused by pandemics or other disruptive events.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's publicly filed documents (available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com). Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements as a prediction of actual results. All forward looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. These statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities.

