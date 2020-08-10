Dublin, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motor Vehicle Dealers World Report & Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Motor Vehicle Dealers World Report + Database gives Market Consumption for Products + Services for over 200 countries by 6 to 10-Digit NAICS Product Codes by 3 Time series: From 2007, Forecast to 2028 & 2045.

The report is made up of 59 market research chapters.

Spreadsheet Chapters include: Market Consumption - in US$ by Country by Product/Service by Year. Market, Financial, Competitive, Market Segmentation, Industry, Critical Parameters, Marketing Costs, Markets, Decision Makers, Performance, Product Launch.

The report is made up of the following:

- World & Country Data

- Market Databases & Spreadsheets

- Financial Databases & Spreadsheets

- Industry Databases & Spreadsheets

Data includes Market Consumption by individual Product / Service, Per-Capita Consumption, Marketing Costs & Margins, Product Launch Data, Buyers, End Users & Customer Profile, Consumer Demographics. Historic Balance Sheets, Forecast Financial Data, Industry Profile, National Data.

The World Report + Database will contain about 21,000 files, including:

1. World Summary Report (PDF) of about 491 pages

2. World Summary Report (Word Format) of about 491 pages

3. Executive Summary (.htm) about 900 pages

4. Executive Briefing (.htm) about 90 pages

5. Data Pages about 2091 pages

6. Chapters and General (.htm) Pages: about 9,000 pages

7. Reference documents (PDF): 140

8. Templates which can be used to produce internal reports or documents (Word): 160

9. Excel spreadsheet: about 9623

10. 4 Access databases: about 9647 tables

11. Excel templates, Software tools & utilities, and reference documents: 200 documents

12. Maps & Diagrams: 522

Key Topics Covered:





MOTOR VEHICLE DEALERS WORLD REPORT + DATABASE

The Market for Motor Vehicle Dealers in each country by Products & Services.

This database covers NAICS code: 441229. Products/Services classified by 5-Digit US Commerce Department Code and then defined by each 6 to 10-Digit Product Codes.

The Motor Vehicle Dealers World Report + Database covers:

TIME SERIES : Historic from 2007, Forecast to 2028 & 2046. Data given at industry / distribution channel / service or product line level.

PRODUCTS & MARKETS COVERED

MOTOR VEHICLE DEALERS



1. All other motor vehicle dealers

59 MARKET RESEARCH CHAPTER

1 Administration

2 Advertising

3 Buyers - Commercial Operations

4 Buyers - Competitors

5 Buyers - Major City

6 Buyers - Products

7 Buyers - Trade Cell

8 Competitive Industry Analysis

9 Competitor Analysis

10 Country Focus

11 Distribution

12 Business Decision Scenarios

13 Capital Costs Scenarios

14 Cashflow Option Scenarios

15 Cost Structure Scenarios

16 Historic Industry Balance Sheet

17 Historic Marketing Costs & Margins

18 Investment + Cost Reduction Scenarios

19 Market Climate Scenarios

20 Marketing Costs

21 Marketing Expenditure Scenarios

22 Marketing Margins

23 Strategic Options Scenarios

24 Survival Scenarios

25 Tactical Options Scenarios

26 Geographic Data

27 Industry Norms

28 Major City Market Analysis

29 Capital Access Scenarios

30 Market Cashflow Scenarios

31 Economic Climate Scenarios

32 Market Investment + Costs Scenarios

33 Marketing Expenditure Scenarios

34 Market Risk Scenarios

35 Market Strategic Options

36 Market Survival Options

37 Market Tactical Options

38 Marketing Expenditure -v- Market Share

39 Marketing Strategy Development

40 Markets

41 Operational Analysis

42 Overseas Development

43 Personnel Management

44 Physical Distribution + Customer Handling

45 Pricing

46 Process + Order Handling

47 Product Analysis

48 Product Development

49 Product Marketing Factors

50 Product Mix

51 Product Summary

52 Profit Risk Scenarios

53 Promotional Mix

54 Salesforce Decisions

55 Sales Promotion

56 Surveys

57 Targets -Product + Market

58 Technology

59 Trade Cell Analysis.

SPREADSHEET CHAPTERS

1. PRODUCT CONSUMPTION - in US$ by Country by Product/Service by Year: From 2007, Forecast to 2028 & 2046. Market, Financial, Competitive, Market Segmentation, Industry, Critical Parameters, Marketing Costs, Markets, Decision Makers, Performance, Product Launch.



2. WORLD, REGIONAL & NATIONAL REPORT MARKET DATABASE & SPREADSHEETS: 1332 World Database tables & Spreadsheets covering business scenarios. 1435 World Database tables & Spreadsheets covering Markets, Market Forecast, Financial Forecast, Financial Margins, Historic Financial, Historic Costs, Industry Norms for each country. National Database tables & Spreadsheets covering business scenarios.



3. FINANCIAL SPREADSHEETS & DATABASES: 188 Balance Sheet, Financial Margins & Ratios for each of 103 Business Scenarios - by Country by Year - From 2007, Forecast to 2028 & 2046.



4. INDUSTRY SPREADSHEETS & DATABASES: 820 Database tables & Spreadsheets covering Historic Industry Balance Sheet Data, Forecast Industry Financial Data, Industry Profiles & Norms - by Country by Year - From 2007, Forecast to 2028 & 2046.



5. NATIONAL DATA - by Country by Year.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qfchh1



