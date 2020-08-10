OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC

10 August 2020

Correction to the announcement of Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights made on 10 August 2020 at 14:19hrs

The allotment and issue of 743,051 Ordinary Shares of 1p each at a price of 3p per share was incorrect. The price was 95.6p per share. All other information is correct as announced below to include the corrected price per share of 95.6p:

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) announces the allotment and issue of 743,051 Ordinary Shares of 1p each at a price of 95.6p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the final dividend for the year ended 29 February 2020 payable on 7 August 2020.

Application for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 17 August 2020.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 132,859,648 Ordinary Shares.

