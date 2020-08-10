Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Solutions has announced a reorganization and a reduction in its workforce. In total, this reduction is less than 10% of our overall employee base. The reorganization is a planned workforce realignment following Medical Solutions’ acquisition of C&A Industries in 2019, and the subsequent integration of departments across the company. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted segments of Medical Solutions’ business, resulting in a reduction in these areas. These decisions are never easy, and these steps were taken after careful consideration, ultimately to ensure that we operate efficiently and responsibly to grow our company for our employees and customers. This reduction’s being less than 10% of our workforce is a testament to the strength of our company and our many employees.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS:

Medical Solutions specializes in placing quality travel nurses, allied healthcare professionals, and interim clinical leaders for hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities throughout the U.S. The company’s workforce solutions include Medical Solutions Plus, a managed service provider that offers hospitals and healthcare systems a streamlined approach to contingent workforce processes, helping facilities gain efficiencies, control labor costs, and enhance patient care standards. Medical Solutions is headquartered in Omaha, Neb., with company locations in San Diego, Cincinnati, Denver, Tampa, and Tupelo, Miss. In 2018, the company acquired PPR Talent Management Group in Jacksonville, Fla., and in 2019, acquired Omaha-based C&A Industries, parent company to workforce solution firms Aureus Medical Group, Aureus Group, AurStaff, Celebrity Staff, and FocusOne Solutions. Medical Solutions was one of the first travel nursing and allied healthcare staffing companies to be certified by the Joint Commission and has been continuously certified since January 2005. For more information, visit MedicalSolutions.com.

Joe Greene Medical Solutions 720.316.6932 joe.greene@medicalsolutions.com