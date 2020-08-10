WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) published an infographic on chronic knee pain ( available here ) and provided an update on how Quell technology addresses knee pain.



One-quarter of U.S. adults suffer from frequent knee pain, which decreases mobility, impacts sleep and reduces quality of life. There is a need for drug-free pain relief for chronic knee pain. Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) is a safe, non-invasive pain relief approach that has been prescribed by physicians for decades. However, most TENS devices are wired to electrodes placed on the body, which is cumbersome while active or sleeping.

Quell is the only true wearable TENS device. It is well suited for chronic knee pain because it is worn just below the knee, is not much larger than a credit card, and is comfortable enough to use 24/7. Quell is available over-the-counter (OTC) without a prescription. The most recent version, Quell 2.0, was launched in late 2018 and is the most advanced TENS technology available.

The substantial impact of chronic knee pain is shown in an infographic published today that aggregates data from thousands of Quell users in the Quell Health Cloud® ( available here ). The characteristics and needs of individuals with chronic knee pain are uniquely addressed by Quell as compared to other available OTC and prescription TENS devices.

Quell provides industry-leading prescription strength nerve stimulation to address the needs of older and overweight pain sufferers.

to address the needs of older and overweight pain sufferers. Quell has a built-in activity tracker to help motivate users to walk. The device also has a gait monitor . Healthy gait has low variability, whereas high variability may indicate an increased risk of falling.

to help motivate users to walk. The device also has a . Healthy gait has low variability, whereas high variability may indicate an increased risk of falling. Quell is amazingly slim so it can be worn comfortably while sleeping. It has a built-in sleep tracker and offers four overnight modes to customize therapy while sleeping .

. The Quell mobile app automatically monitors the local weather and suggests TENS therapy settings to help address pain that is weather sensitive.

To learn more about Quell pain please visit www.QuellRelief.com . Quell can be purchased without a prescription at www.QuellRelief.com or call our customer service team at 800.204.6577. Veterans may be able to obtain Quell through their VA hospital (call or email customercare@quellrelief.com ).

