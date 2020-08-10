LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Computing Systems, a Los Angeles-based legal technology managed service provider, has closed its fiscal year 2019 and announces double-digit growth in the key performance areas of revenue and employee hiring.



Executives at Innovative Computing Systems attribute FY2019 growth to helping their law firm clients navigate through Microsoft’s end of support for many technologies that firms were using, including Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, SQL Server 2014 and Office 2010. The phasing out of service for these products meant law firms needed to evaluate and purchase new software and hardware, plan for data migrations and execute seamless upgrades to ensure continuous business operations.

Once the upgrades to new products were complete in January, the team at Innovative immediately pivoted to assist those clients anticipating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Law firms relied on Innovative to help their professionals continue business operations from home, including moving more functions to cloud-based operations and improving access to systems and data for those professionals who needed it in order to provide continuous client service.

“Fiscal year 2020 shows no signs of slowing down at this point,” says CEO Michael Kemps. “In 2019, we significantly increased our workforce with experts that could help law firms upgrade from outdated products. This team, including all our dedicated experts, has proven to be invaluable to our clients during the pandemic.”

“After the first three months of our fiscal year 2020, we are seeing a substantial trend toward firms moving more, if not all, of their operations to cloud-based platforms and storage. Cloud-based operations offer numerous benefits, but many firms learned this year that they need to anticipate business interruptions and plan for continuous client service. The cloud can accommodate those needs,” Kemps continues.

The company’s fiscal year ran from April 2019 to April 2020.

About Innovative Computing Systems, Inc.

Innovative Computing Systems is the first-choice partner of law firms, legal departments and professional services organizations looking to define or improve a comprehensive IT strategy; implement, integrate and support best-in-class legal and horizontal technologies; enhance cybersecurity and leverage the power of cloud computing. Learn more by visiting www.innovativecomp.com .