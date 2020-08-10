BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PreciseTarget, the first data science and machine learning company to profile the retail buying taste of 220 million U.S. adults, has just released research containing an extensive analysis of the soft goods retail industry and found that it is well-positioned to rebound from the effects of COVID-19. Rob McGovern, CEO of PreciseTarget, utilized historical commerce statistics from the Federal Reserve Bank to develop a comprehensive data-driven analysis of prior recessions, and he made a series of predictions for the next few quarters.
“Based on the data we analyzed from previous recessions, we believe that the soft goods retail market will experience a faster return to pre-COVID-19 sales figures than other sectors,” said Rob McGovern, CEO of PreciseTarget. “Given the fragility of many traditional bricks and mortar retailers before the pandemic hit, our expectation is that more brands will begin to adopt a stronger e-commerce presence. In fact, we feel that if brands don’t adopt a data-driven e-commerce strategy, many will struggle to survive.”
The PreciseTarget research compared the “great recession” sales statistics from July 2007 to January 2009 and found that the soft goods apparel sector experienced a -11.7% reduction in sales and it took 29 months for the sector to recover. Those statistics compare very favorably when compared side-by-side to other retail sectors include:
“Historically, the only two areas that compare favorably to soft goods are cosmetics, which are almost recession-proof, and restaurants,” continued McGovern.
The research also offered several key predictions for brands and retailers as they look to emerge from COVID-19:
Access a whitepaper on the research here.
About PreciseTarget
PreciseTarget is the first data science and machine learning company to profile the Retail Buying Taste of every US consumer, enabling brands and retailers to better match their product assortments with customers. Based on unique data sets of more than 5 billion retailer-provided, SKU-level transactions, along with daily assortment updates from hundreds of major brands and retailers, PreciseTarget helps retailers identify high-quality acquisition audiences curated to their assortment while fundamentally protecting consumer privacy.
Founded in 2016 by Rob McGovern, the celebrated entrepreneur who founded CareerBuilder, PreciseTarget is committed to helping retailers use consumer taste to acquire new customers, enrich existing customer relationships, and re-activate former customers. Learn more at www.precisetarget.com.
