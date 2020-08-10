Dublin, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture market accounted for $0.65 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $4.43 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing implementation of data generation through sensors and aerial images for crops, rising crop productivity through deep-learning technology, and government support for the adoption of modern agricultural techniques. However, high cost of gathering precise field data hampers the market growth.



Artificial intelligence (AI) is a program based technology, owing to which digital computers and robots can perform real-time tasks by using cognitive human intelligence such as speech recognition, visual perception, decision making etc. AI in agriculture is commonly used for precision farming, crop monitoring, crop analytics, etc. It has various applications ranging from rural automatons, computerized water system frameworks, facial acknowledgment, and driverless tractors. This artificial intelligence in agriculture applications is done in a relationship with an alternate sort of sensors, radars, GPS frameworks, other cutting-edge contraptions dependent on AI.



By application, the drone analytics segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to its extensive use for diagnosing and mapping to evaluate crop health and to make real-time decisions. Favourable government mandates for the use of drones in agriculture are also expected to fuel the growth of the drone analytics market. Moreover, increasing awareness among farm owners regarding the advantages of drone analytics associated with AI technology is expected to further fuel the growth of the AI in agriculture market.



On the basis of geography, The AI in agriculture market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness the significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the wide-scale adoption of AI technologies in agriculture farms. AI is increasingly applied in the agriculture sector in developing countries, such as India and China. The increasing adoption of deep learning and computer vision algorithm for agriculture applications is also expected to fuel the growth of the AI in agriculture market in the Asia Pacific region.



Some of the key players in artificial intelligence in agriculture market include Farmers Edge, Granular, Ageagle, Descartes Labs, Gamaya, Ec2Ce, Precision Hawk, IBM, Deere & Company, Microsoft, The Climate Corporation, Prospera, Taranis, Awhere, Right-To-Win, Vision Robotics, Autonomous Tractor Corporation, Tule Technologies, Resson, and Cropx Technologies.



Technologies Covered:

Computer Vision

Machine Learning & Deep Learning

Predictive Analytics

Components Covered:

Software

Hardware

Services

AI-as-a-Service

Applications Covered:

Crops, Fruits, Vegetables, and Other Plants

Facial Recognition

Agricultural Drones

Agriculture Robots

Livestock Monitoring

Driverless Tractors

Drone Analytics

Labor Management

Other Applications

Farming Types Covered:

Indoor Farming

Field Farming

Livestock Farming

Deployments Covered:

Hybrid

Cloud

On-premise

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Computer Vision

5.3 Machine Learning & Deep Learning

5.4 Predictive Analytics



6 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.2.1 AI Solution

6.2.2 AI Platform

6.3 Hardware

6.3.1 Storage Device

6.3.2 Processor

6.3.3 Network

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Support & Maintenance

6.4.2 Deployment & Integration

6.4.3 Managed

6.4.4 Professional

6.5 AI-as-a-Service



7 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Crops, Fruits, Vegetables, and Other Plants

7.2.1 Precision Farming

7.2.1.1 Field Mapping

7.2.1.2 Yield Monitoring

7.2.1.3 Weather Tracking & Forecasting

7.2.1.4 Crop Scouting

7.2.1.5 Irrigation Management

7.2.2 Crop Growth Assessment

7.2.3 Farm Machinery Automation

7.3 Facial Recognition

7.4 Agricultural Drones

7.5 Agriculture Robots

7.6 Livestock Monitoring

7.6.1 Animal Health Monitoring

7.6.2 Animal Growth Monitoring

7.7 Driverless Tractors

7.8 Drone Analytics

7.9 Labor Management

7.10 Other Applications

7.10.1 Soil Management

7.10.1.1 Nutrient Monitoring

7.10.1.2 Moisture Monitoring

7.10.2 Smart Greenhouse Management

7.10.3 Fish Farming Management



8 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market, By Farming Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Indoor Farming

8.3 Field Farming

8.4 Livestock Farming



9 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market, By Deployment

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hybrid

9.3 Cloud

9.4 On-premise



10 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Farmers Edge

12.2 Granular

12.3 Ageagle

12.4 Descartes Labs

12.5 Gamaya

12.6 Ec2Ce

12.7 Precision Hawk

12.8 IBM

12.9 Deere & Company

12.10 Microsoft

12.11 The Climate Corporation

12.12 Prospera

12.13 Taranis

12.14 Awhere

12.15 Right-To-Win

12.16 Vision Robotics

12.17 Autonomous Tractor Corporation

12.18 Tule Technologies

12.19 Resson

12.20 Cropx Technologies



