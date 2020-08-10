Dublin, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Food Packaging market accounted for $303.26 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $528.90 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors driving the growth of the market are increasing demand for convenience foods, rising disposable income and growing population. However, a stringent regulatory measures are hindering the growth of the market.
The packaging of food to protect it from damage, spoilage, contamination and tampering is known as food packaging. This protection is needed during transportation as well as the storage of food.
By material, the paper & paperboard segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it is eco-friendly by having fewer carbon emissions. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the expanding middle-class population in countries like China and India.
Some of the key players in Food Packaging Market include Tetra Pak International S.A., Amcor Ltd, Sealed Air Corp, Rock-Tenn Company, Ball Corporation, Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd, Crown Holdings Inc, Owens-Illinois Inc, Silgan Holdings Inc and Nuconic Packaging Llc.
Types Covered:
Materials Covered:
Products Covered:
Applications Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Food Packaging Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Flexible Packaging
5.3 Semi-Rigid Packaging
5.4 Rigid Packaging
6 Global Food Packaging Market, By Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Metal
6.3 Glass
6.4 Paper & Paperboard
6.5 Plastic
6.5.1 Polyethylene
6.5.2 Polypropylene
6.5.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
6.6 Other Packaging Materials
6.6.1 Textile
6.6.2 Wood
7 Global Food Packaging Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Boxes
7.3 Bottles
7.4 Cans
7.5 Pouches
8 Global Food Packaging Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Convenience Foods
8.3 Dairy Products
8.4 Bakery, Confectionery, Pasta, and Noodles
8.5 Meat, Fish, & Poultry
8.6 Snacks and Side Dishes
8.7 Fruits & Vegetables
8.8 Sauces, Dressings & Condiments
8.9 Soups
8.10 Other Applications
8.10.1 Oil
8.10.2 Whole Grain Food
8.10.3 Pulses
9 Global Food Packaging Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Tetra Pak International S.A.
11.2 Amcor Ltd
11.3 Sealed Air Corp
11.4 Rock-Tenn Company
11.5 Ball Corporation
11.6 Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd
11.7 Crown Holdings Inc
11.8 Owens-Illinois Inc
11.9 Silgan Holdings Inc
11.10 Nuconic Packaging Llc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v7dn5m
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: