The Global Food Packaging market accounted for $303.26 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $528.90 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors driving the growth of the market are increasing demand for convenience foods, rising disposable income and growing population. However, a stringent regulatory measures are hindering the growth of the market.



The packaging of food to protect it from damage, spoilage, contamination and tampering is known as food packaging. This protection is needed during transportation as well as the storage of food.



By material, the paper & paperboard segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it is eco-friendly by having fewer carbon emissions. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the expanding middle-class population in countries like China and India.



Some of the key players in Food Packaging Market include Tetra Pak International S.A., Amcor Ltd, Sealed Air Corp, Rock-Tenn Company, Ball Corporation, Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd, Crown Holdings Inc, Owens-Illinois Inc, Silgan Holdings Inc and Nuconic Packaging Llc.



Types Covered:

Flexible Packaging

Semi-Rigid Packaging

Rigid Packaging

Materials Covered:

Metal

Glass

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

Other Packaging Materials

Products Covered:

Boxes

Bottles

Cans

Pouches

Applications Covered:

Convenience Foods

Dairy Products

Bakery, Confectionery, Pasta and Noodles

Meat, Fish, & Poultry

Snacks and Side Dishes

Fruits & Vegetables

Sauces, Dressings & Condiments

Soups

Other Applications

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



