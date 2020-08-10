New York, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166467/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on gonorrhea therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of disease, high-risk complications associated with gonorrhea and growing use of new diagnostic tests. In addition, rising prevalence of disease is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The gonorrhea therapeutics market market analysis includes therapy segment geographic landscapes



The gonorrhea therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Therapy

• Monotherapy

• Combination therapy



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the rising government initiatives to combat antibiotic resistance as one of the prime reasons driving the gonorrhea therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, advent of vaccine for prevention of gonorrhea and expedited partner therapy will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our gonorrhea therapeutics market covers the following areas:

• Gonorrhea therapeutics market sizing

• Gonorrhea therapeutics market forecast

• Gonorrhea therapeutics market industry analysis





