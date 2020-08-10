Verizon partners with Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics to become the official telecommunications partner for Marvel’s Avengers, starting with giving customers limited-access to their special beta event and a copy of the game and timed exclusive in-game content

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon has issued the call for customers to join forces and save the summer from boredom by securing early access to one of the most anticipated video game releases of the year: Marvel's Avengers.

Verizon today announced a special team-up with Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics that will offer Verizon customers a chance to play Marvel's Avengers before the general public in a special beta event — along with receiving a digital copy of this action-packed adventure game and exclusive timed content launching September 4th, on us!1

Here's how it works:

On August 10, 5,000 Super Tickets will be made available in Verizon Up , exclusively for Verizon wireless and Fios customers, on a first-come, first-served basis.

, exclusively for Verizon wireless and Fios customers, on a first-come, first-served basis. Verizon customers who secure a Super Ticket will get one (1) Square Enix Members Access Key. Once registered on PlayAvengers.com/Verizon, it will allow them to play Marvel’s Avengers in a special beta event August 14-16.

On redemption, ticket holders will also have the chance to choose their platform and download a digital copy of the Marvel’s Avengers game for console or PC and receive in-game content when it launches.

"We’re thrilled to work with Marvel, Square Enix, and Crystal Dynamics to give Verizon customers early access to an amazing game, and soon, something very special," said Erin McPherson, Chief Content Officer at Verizon Consumer Group. "The passion our customers show for gaming led to our focus on creating unique content and leading networks, so this is one of many ways we plan to give players the best experience.”

Avengers Early Access Super Tickets will be available in limited quantities on August 10 at 1PM ET in Verizon Up , available exclusively for Verizon wireless and Fios customers. Fans can also tune-in to a special streaming event featuring e-sports pros from Team Dignitas playing Marvel’s Avengers live on Twitch.

“Verizon’s commitment to offering their customers the very best brought us together,“ said Karl Stewart, Head of Worldwide strategic partnerships at Square Enix. “We are delighted to support their vision by bringing this and many more offers for their customers to experience Marvel’s Avengers launching September 4th.”

More about Marvel’s Avengers.

Marvel’s Avengers is an epic third-person action-adventure game combining a rich single-player campaign with expansive online co-op action. Players must reassemble, rebuild, and customize their heroes’ roster to play an original Avengers single-player campaign, then enter the Avengers Initiative to battle solo or online alongside friends and continue the expanding story around the globe. They can also customize Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and master their unique powers to defend the world from escalating threats for years to come.

Marvel’s Avengers will release for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC on September 4, 2020, and will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when the consoles launch in Holiday 2020. The game is currently rated T (Teen) by the ESRB.

Game On, Verizon

Stay tuned as Verizon continues to deliver 5G Built for Gamers. We partner with leaders and popular gamers across the industry to create experiences that help players maintain their edge on our unmatched 5G Ultra Wideband and 100% Fiber-optic networks. More opportunities for exclusive content and advanced gameplay are on the way.

1Marvel’s Avengers developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal. Development support provided by Nixxes. All rights reserved.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Andrew Kameka

andrew.kameka@verizon.com