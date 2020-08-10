COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with the L Brands (NYSE: LB) second quarter 2020 earnings release, which will cross the wire after market close on Wednesday, Aug. 19, you are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 9:00 a.m. ET with L Brands executives.

What: L Brands Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Webcast When: 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 Where:

www.LB.com How: Log on to www.LB.com or call: Domestic Dial-In Number: (888) 946-7609 (Conference ID 6362067)

Domestic Replay Number: (888) 566-0478 (Conference ID 6362067)





International Dial-In Number: (517) 308-9411 (Conference ID 6362067)

International Replay Number: (203) 369-3051 (Conference ID 6362067)

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be also archived and made available on www.LB.com.

ABOUT L BRANDS:

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,897 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, and its brands are also sold in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide. The company’s products are also available online at www.BathandBodyWorks.com and www.VictoriasSecret.com.

