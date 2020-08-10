Cambridge, MA, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, NuoDB announced that it has released a new version of its distributed SQL database. The new release, version 4.1, provides a number of new capabilities including support for in-memory vectorized execution of queries, significantly improving performance of analytical queries.

This capability positions NuoDB to remain the leading distributed SQL database provider as the need to turn data into actionable analytics continues to grow rapidly. With the addition of a vectorized execution engine, NuoDB has taken aggressive steps to ensure it remains the leading cloud-native, cloud-agnostic distributed SQL database to financial institutions around the world that rely on relational databases for their business-critical applications.

This release also delivers on performance improvements from Temenos’ successful benchmark in November 2019 with both Amazon Web Services (AWS) and NuoDB. In their announcement, Temenos stated that “In the benchmark test of its microservices architecture, Temenos processed 50K transactions per second (TPS), and demonstrated its ability to elastically scale up and down based on business demand, ensuring banks only pay for the resources they use and benefit from up to 10x lower infrastructure costs”.

The vectorized execution engine builds on that success and delivers performance gains by leveraging modern CPU architecture and parallel processing to lower query times and better handle transactional bursts throughout the day to deliver end users better overall application response.

Ariff Kassam, CTO of NuoDB had this to say: “This is a significant release for NuoDB and marks an important next step in our evolution of being the distributed SQL database that banking customers rely on for their cloud-enabled environments. As the pace of cloud adoption intensifies and customer expectations drive agility, especially in the banking and finance industry, it’s critical that we are at the forefront of innovation and provide our customers with the latest capabilities to meet their customer needs.”

For more than a decade, NuoDB has been building its database, recognizing that as cloud adoption increases, applications will become increasingly distributed and require distributed databases that do not sacrifice relational consistency. Gartner recently released their Hype Cycle for Data Management, 2020 report and recognized NuoDB as a Sample Vendor of Distributed Transactional Databases. To us, this recognition by Gartner is validation for our company’s vision.

Bob Walmsley, CEO of NuoDB said: In our opinion, this is exciting validation for NuoDB and for the entire Distributed SQL Database market from the world’s leading research and advisory company, Gartner. For years, we’ve understood that as organizations, especially financial institutions, adopted “cloud-first” strategies, the need for a Distributed SQL Database would be significant. With recognition in this Gartner report, we feel we are well positioned in the market to remain a leading product offering.”

Gartner “Hype Cycle for Data Management, 2020,” Donald Feinberg, Robert Thanaraj, 15 July 2020

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About NuoDB

Founded in 2010, NuoDB is a cloud-native distributed SQL database funded by market leaders, led by industry veterans, and built on the radical notion that a database should never be what holds your applications or business back.

We’ve liberated the enterprise-critical database from its inherent limitations, monolithic architecture, and complacent service providers, and replaced it with scale-out simplicity, continuous availability, transactional consistency, and true partnership. So you can take back control of your database, and do more.

NuoDB. The database to build your future on.

Josh Verrill NuoDB jverrill@nuodb.com