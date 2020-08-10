MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pimberly , the Manchester-based SaaS Product Information Management (PIM) and Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform provider, announces that the company has joined the Global Scale-Up Programme, which helps fast-growing businesses across Greater Manchester expand on a worldwide scale and drive revenue in new marketplaces.



The programme is funded by Manchester-based investors The Growth Company and developed in partnership with international powerhouses such as Santander, Manchester Airport, KPMG and DWF. These companies are sharing their extensive knowledge and experience of growing on a global scale with companies in the programme.

Another major benefit to the Global Scale-Up Programme is being part of a global market entry network that offers peer-to-peer discussions and international expansion bootcamps.

The programme gives Pimberly the opportunity to collaborate with other dynamic Manchester businesses that have been selected, which include Fintech specialists Total Processing, conversion optimisation platform Endless Gain, energy automation experts StemaCo and many more.

Martin Balaam, CEO at Pimberly, said, “Joining the Growth Company’s Global Scale-Up Programme is a fantastic opportunity for Pimberly to reach the next phase of our international expansion strategy and continue to grow in marketplaces all over the world.

To be selected for the programme is a testament to the hard work and dedication that all of the Pimberly team put in and I have no doubt that the sky’s the limit for the kind of business growth we can achieve in the near future.”

Becoming a part of the Global Scale-Up Programme is the latest accomplishment in a year of great successes for Pimberly. Earlier in 2020, the company was recognised as one of the UK’s fastest-growing scaleups through joining the acclaimed Tech Nation Upscale 5.0 programme.

The company has also expanded their partner network, with eCommerce platform BigCommerce and B2B SaaS solution SwiftCloud collaborating with Pimberly on a range of innovative projects.

About Pimberly

Pimberly is an innovative SaaS-based Product Information Management (PIM) platform. As the only wholly UK-based and owned PIM company, the team behind Pimberly helps businesses to manage their product information more efficiently. The platform allows retailers, distributors, suppliers and manufacturers to harness and enrich increasing volumes of product data, across multiple channels and regions – enabling them to get products to market faster and improve sales.

www.pimberly.com

