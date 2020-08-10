HONG KONG, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, a market research organization in Hong Kong, recently released a research report on "Sina Weibo' Strategic Investment in WIMI is Bringing Changes in AR Industry". According to SEC, WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc., a leading holographic AR application platform in China, announced the closing of WIMI's public offering. Participants in the offering are a selected group of institutional investors in both the US and Asia, including WB Online Investment Limited, an affiliate of Weibo Corporation. This may indicate that Sina Weibo is further increasing its influence in the AR field.



Public data shows that WIMI was founded in 2015. After five years, it has grown into one of China's leading holographic cloud integrated technology solutions providers. The company offers holographic visual AI synthesis, holographic visual AR displaying, holographic interactive software, and advertising service.

WIMI has two main business segments. One is holographic AR advertising service, which means that holographic AR advertising software allows users to insert real or animated 3D objects in a video clip, making the advertising content seamlessly linked to the video clip scene. The other is holographic AR entertainment products, including payment middleware software, game distribution platform, and holographic MR software.

Holographic MR software is a comprehensive holographic application platform based on the holographic cloud. Users can edit and display holographic AR content and create their customized visual effects through the software. Meanwhile, WIMI Hologram generates profits by charging software license fees from customers.

Sina Weibo may appreciate WIMI's strength in the AR industry. According to these plans and layouts of well-known IT giants, Google, Facebook, Snapchat, and others are all using AR technology for user participation and content creation. The focus of Facebook is on mobile augmented reality and VR head mount display, and it aims to expand to stand-alone VR hardware through Oculus Go. Apple is currently cooperating with Foxconn Technology to develop translucent lenses for its AR devices, according to Patently Apple. A series of actions indicate Apple is aggressively approaching to AR. Not only that, Coolpad, LG, Facebook, Google, and others are all laying out in this field. Related technology companies are also in full gear for financing, as well as mergers and acquisitions.

In fact, with the 5G concept’s influence, the AR field received great attention from capital last year. The popularity of AR in 2019 keeps rising. Only in the first half of last year, the sector received 12.469 billion yuan of financing, including 13 cases of AR hardware financing, with a total financing amount of 3.482 billion yuan. Besides, AR optical module financing amounted to 5 cases, with a total financing amount of 472 million yuan.

The profits brought by 5G also lay a foundation for the application of AR and VR. On the hole, 5G mainly affects AR in three aspects: acquisition, transmission, and calculation. At the acquisition end, 5G undoubtedly provides a large-capacity and high stability channel for the front-end data acquisition and transmission of AR content. At the transmission end, 5G can significantly shorten the data transmission time, eliminate the delay of experience, improve the transmission efficiency, and significantly enhance the real-time interactions and interactivity of interactions. At the computing end, 5G shifts the computing power demand of AR devices to the cloud and the edge end, making further improvement in reducing the device load.

In 2020, AR and VR will be the trend and highlight of the 5G era. In general, due to the commercial coverage of 5G, the cost of technology entry is reducing, and the deployment benefits are increasing, and the scale of AR in the commercial field will continue to grow. Meanwhile, enterprises also transition from the conceptual stage of technology application to project implementation and generate business benefits.

