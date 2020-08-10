Dublin, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Streaming Services Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global video streaming services market was estimated at US$80.241 billion in the year 2019. The major factors that are driving the growth of the video streaming services market around the globe include the rising penetration of the internet, especially in the developing economies along with the increasing penetration of smartphones and smart TVs due to the impressive economic growth, rising disposable income, and growing middle-class population. All these factors are collectively expected to boost the video streaming services market.



Also, the skyrocketing popularity of the blockchain technology coupled with the growing acceptance of artificial intelligence across the various industries is also providing an impetus for the market to surge over the coming years as these technologies are further enabling the content providers in the enhancement of the content quality across the various platforms and various devices. Online streaming simply means watching movies, videos and to listen to music on the online platforms by the means of devices such as smartphones and laptops among others. The content on these platforms can be watched on a real-time basis rather than downloading videos on devices which also consumer the unnecessary data of the devices and as well as the internet.



Thus, the booming adoption of streaming services in the developing economies due to the variety of content along with significant growth in the media and entertainment industry is contributing towards the growth in the number of content available online. All these factors are collectively propelling the adoption of video streaming services across the globe and significantly adding up to market growth during the next five years.



Furthermore, the growing smartphone penetration in the developing economies around the globe such as India, China, and Vietnam among others due to the availability of considerably cheaper products along with the availability of cheap and high-speed internet is also anticipated to propel the growth opportunities for the market to surge throughout the forecast period and beyond.



The rising penetration of internet is one of the key factors bolstering the market growth



The Internet plays the most crucial role in driving the video streaming services market growth during the forecast period and beyond. As the number of internet users is growing there is a significant growth in the adoption of these services which is anticipated to positively impact the market growth throughout the forecast period. The rapidly growing adoption of technology is also leading to a surge in the requirement of internet services as more and more connected devices are being used the demand for the internet is also increasing. For instance, according to the World Bank Group, the percentage of the population using the internet across the globe reached 49.7% by 2017 from just 20.4% in 2007. The growing number of internet users globally is further leading to budding investments by the service providers for the development of faster and advanced services in order to meet the requirement of the users by providing better services and gain an advantage over other providers. For instance, budding investments for the deployment of 5G technology by major telecom companies. All these factors provide an impetus for the market to boost in the near future.



Also, the growing penetration of smartphones in the developing economies is also one of the key factors bolstering the growing internet penetration across these economies such as India and China among others. In addition, the availability of fast and cheaper internet service providers across these countries is also supplementing the adoption of video streaming services significantly and adding up to the market growth throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing household consumption expenditure also plays an important role in increasing the demand for these services and various products such as Smart TVs, smartphones and others. As per the World Bank Group, the household's and NPISHs Final consumption expenditure in India has grown remarkably from US$679.496 billion in 2008 to US$1.615 trillion in 2018.



Smartphones and tablets will account for a significant share of the market



On the basis of platform, the video streaming services market has been classified on the basis of smartphones and tablets, Pcs/Laptops, Smart TVs and others. The smartphones and tablets segment is anticipated to hold a noteworthy share in the market owing to the high penetration of smartphones across both the developed and developing economies of the world. Furthermore, the mobility of these devices is also one of the key factors supporting the significant share of this segment in the coming years. Smart TVs are projected to show noteworthy growth throughout the forecast period on account of the continuous investments by the manufactures in the improvement of technology and the development of products with an aim to cater to the growing consumer requirements. Also, these TVs are already embedded with numerous streaming platforms which is also positively impacting the growth of this segment during the coming years.



North America to hold a decent share



Geographically, the video streaming services market has been segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The North American region is anticipated to hold a noteworthy share in the market on account of the high adoption of these services due to the higher purchasing power of the people. Furthermore, the presence of key market players in the region also supports the market growth in this region throughout the forecast period and beyond. The Asia Pacific region is projected to show robust growth on account of economic growth and growing penetration of the internet along with smartphones and smart TVs in the developing economies of the region.



Competitive Insights



Prominent key market players in the global video streaming services market include Google LLC, Amazon, HOOQ, Netflix Inc., Hulu, and Tencent among others. These companies hold a noteworthy share in the market on account of their good brand image and product offerings.



Major players in the global video streaming services market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last two years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Video Streaming Services Market Analysis, By Streaming Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Non-linear

5.3. Live



6. Video Streaming Services Market Analysis, By Platform

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Smartphones and Tablets

6.3. PCs/Laptops

6.4. Smart TVs

6.5. Others



7. Video Streaming Services Market Analysis, By End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Consumer

7.3. Enterprise



8. Video Streaming Services Market Analysis, By Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. North America Video Streaming Services Market, By Streaming Type

8.2.2. North America Video Streaming Services Market, By Platform

8.2.3. North America Video Streaming Services Market, By End User

8.2.4. By Country

8.2.4.1. USA

8.2.4.2. Canada

8.2.4.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. South America Video Streaming Services Market, By Streaming Type

8.3.2. South America Video Streaming Services Market, By Platform

8.3.3. South America Video Streaming Services Market, By End User

8.3.4. By Country

8.3.4.1. Brazil

8.3.4.2. Argentina

8.3.4.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Europe Video Streaming Services Market, By Streaming Type

8.4.2. Europe Video Streaming Services Market, By Platform

8.4.3. Europe Video Streaming Services Market, By End User

8.4.4. By Country

8.4.4.1. Germany

8.4.4.2. France

8.4.4.3. United Kingdom

8.4.4.4. Spain

8.4.4.5. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. Middle East and Africa Video Streaming Services Market, By Streaming Type

8.5.2. Middle East and Africa Video Streaming Services Market, By Platform

8.5.3. Middle East and Africa Video Streaming Services Market, By End User

8.5.4. By Country

8.5.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.4.2. Israel

8.5.4.3. South Africa

8.5.4.4. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. Asia Pacific Video Streaming Services Market, By Streaming Type

8.6.2. Asia Pacific Video Streaming Services Market, By Platform

8.6.3. Asia Pacific Video Streaming Services Market, By End User

8.6.4. By Country

8.6.4.1. China

8.6.4.2. Japan

8.6.4.3. South Korea

8.6.4.4. India

8.6.4.5. Others



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Akamai Technologies

10.2. HOOQ

10.3. Google LLC

10.4. Netflix Inc.

10.5. Amazon.com, Inc.

10.6. Comcast

10.7. Tencent Inc.

10.8. Hulu, LLC

10.9. Iflix

10.10. Viki, Inc.



