AS Pro Kapital Grupp informs that it has prolonged the redemption date of 37,423 “Pro Kapital Grupp convertible bond PKG3 10.08.2014” (in the registry under EEK 7.00 PRO KAPITAL GRUPP VAHETUSVÕLAKIRI PKG3 10-2020 , hereinafter referred to as Convertible Bonds PKG3) and of 50,504 “Pro Kapital Grupp convertible bond PKG4 16.09.2014” (in the registry under EEK 7.00 PRO KAPITAL GRUPP VAHETUSVÕLAKIRI PKG4 10-2020 ; hereinafter referred to as Convertible Bonds PKG4) by 2 years. The new redemption date of convertible bonds PKG3 is 10 August 2022 and the new redemption date of convertible bonds PKG4 is 16 September 2022 (hereinafter referred to as the redemption date).

AS Pro Kapital Grupp has submitted the relevant application to the Nasdaq Central Depository of Securities Estonian branch to change the redemption date of Convertible Bonds PKG3 and PKG4. In the process of issuing new non-convertible bonds EUR 8.00 PRO KAPITAL GRUPP VÕLAKIRI 20-2024 on 3 August 2020 – 800 461 convertible bonds PKG3 and 465 525 convertible bonds PKG4 were cancelled as they were used as payment when subscribing for the new non-convertible bonds.

In total, Convertible Bonds PKG3 were prolonged with total issue price of 104 784.40 euros and on 25 August 2020 1 100 convertible bonds PKG3 are going to be redeemed with total issue price of 3 080 euros.

All holders of Convertible Bonds PKG4 agreed with AS Pro Kapital Grupp proposal to prolong the redemption date of the convertible bonds, which is why no Convertible Bonds PKG4 shall be redeemed at this point in time. Convertible bonds PKG4 were prolonged with the total issue price of 141 411.20 euros.

Convertible bonds PKG3 and PKG4 bear an annual interest of 7% and give the holders of the convertible bonds the right to exchange one convertible bond for one share of AS Pro Kapital Grupp. The issue price of each convertible bond is 2.80 euros.

In order to subscribe for the shares of AS Pro Kapital Grupp and exchange the bonds, the bondholder must submit an application to the Company at least 10 (ten) Business Days before the Exchange Date. The Exchange Date shall be each Business Day (a day other than (a) a Saturday, (b) a Sunday, (c) Estonian national holiday, (d) public holiday or (e) another day when the registrar of the Register does not register securities) until the expiration date of the Bond, i.e. until the date of its redemption.

