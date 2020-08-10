San Antonio, TX, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius), a leading national IT solutions integrator, was recently welcomed to the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, and named as a Google Cloud Sell and Service partner. These enhanced partner designations enable Sirius to more fully help clients develop successful cloud adoption strategies.

By joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, Sirius is able to combine its established methodologies for cloud migration and management with the design and intelligence of Google Cloud. “Our partnership allows us to include Google Cloud in the Sirius Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) model so we can better integrate clients’ Google Cloud journey with our consulting, migration, data analytics, and security and compliance services,” said Alan Grantham, vice president of Cloud and Managed Services for Sirius.

To learn more about how Sirius helps organizations enhance application and service delivery while safely migrating, managing and running applications and workloads in the cloud, visit the Sirius Cloud Solutions page.

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius): Founded in 1980 with headquarters in San Antonio, TX, Sirius is a privately held, leading national solutions integrator focused on helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With over 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in IT Strategy (Infrastructure and Operations), Security, Business Innovation (Digital and Data), Cloud, and Managed Services. Sirius solutions are built on proven technologies from top strategic partners, and delivered by the brightest minds in the business. Follow @SiriusNews on Twitter and visit siriuscom.com and siriuscom.com/blog for more information about Sirius.

