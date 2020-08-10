Middletown, Connecticut, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David W. Glidden, President & CEO of Liberty Bank of Middletown, Connecticut, announced today that David Mitchell, a recognized innovative digital transformation executive, has joined the Liberty team as Chief Digital Officer and Digital Bank General Manager (GM).

“At Liberty, our goal isn’t just to keep pace with digital transformation in banking. Our goal is to make our digital platform and product offerings key differentiators in the industry, satisfy our customers’ rapidly changing expectations while continuing to enhance our traditional banking services and position us for great success in what is now the ‘new normal’ in banking,” said Glidden.

“With his wealth of knowledge in the digital space, Dave – along with his Liberty teammates – will greatly contribute to redefining banking at Liberty, make us more competitive from a digital perspective and assist us in achieving our new vision to build the community bank of the future.”

Mitchell’s industry experience will help guide the Bank’s journey toward a more digital environment, including exploring a launch of a digital bank that would build upon the Bank’s basic online and mobile options, managing Liberty’s digital platforms and developing and marketing future digital offerings.

Liberty Bank’s focus on implementing a digitalization strategy and improving their core bank digital offerings will not only enhance their customers’ banking experience but also supplement the Bank’s overall commitment to its traditional and relied upon banking channels: full service in-branch banking, online and mobile capabilities, ATMs and telephone banking options.

Mitchell brings to Liberty Bank 20 years of experience in the Fintech space, including strategic planning, product development and marketing of digital online and mobile banking; mobile banking app development; creation of a digital banking-as-a-service solution for financial institutions; and digital payment services.

Most recently, Mitchell was President of NYMBUS, a provider of cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to Fintech markets. Prior to NYMBUS, he was President of Fortress Risk Management and had a very successful 13-year career at Open Solutions (now Fiserv) where he held key job functions in his role as Executive Vice President.

Under Mitchell’s leadership, all three companies provided over 200 digital and enterprise software banking products and services to over 4,000 financial institutions globally.

A recognized subject matter expert in digital banking, Mitchell has been a frequent keynote speaker on the topic of digital transformation at Fintech and banking industry events including Finnovate, Money 20/20, Financial Brand, Digital Banking and American Bankers Association and Independent Community Bankers of America banking Conferences.

In addition to his professional experience, Mitchell served on the Board of Directors for the Connecticut Technology Council and was a charity advisor to Saint James Hospital and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for kids with cancer.

Mitchell started on August 3, 2020 and will be based at Liberty Bank’s Corporate Headquarters in Middletown, Connecticut.

About Liberty Bank

Established in 1825, Liberty Bank is Connecticut’s oldest bank, with $6.7 billion in assets and 60 banking offices throughout the central, eastern, western and shoreline areas of the state. As a full-service financial institution, Liberty offers consumer and commercial banking, home mortgages, insurance, and investment services. Named ‘Top Workplace’ by the Hartford Courant for eight consecutive years, Liberty maintains a longstanding commitment to superior personal service and unparalleled community involvement. www.liberty-bank.com.

