In the post-COVID-19 scenario, the global email encryption market size is estimated to grow from USD 3,405 million in 2020 to USD 9,903 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.8% from 2020 to 2025.



Various factors, such as need to protect the confidential email information from spear-phishing attacks and mandate to comply with data protection directives are expected to drive the market. However, high cost of email encryption solution may restrain the email encryption market growth.

The SMEs segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on organization size, the email encryption market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the email encryption market during the forecast period. The growing use of mobile devices in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)for sending mails has influenced data transfer, over business networks, to personal devices, such as mobile phones and laptops. This huge volume of data transfer has increased fraudulent data, cyber-attacks, data losses, and the threat of personal data thefts. These rising security issues have compelled the SMEs to focus on their email encryption solution. In the coming years, email encryption solutions would witness high adoption among SMEs across the globe.

The BFSI industry vertical to hold larger market size during the forecast period

The BFSI industry vertical is expected to hold a larger market size in the email encryption market during the forecast period, due to the increasing instances of email taping, phishing, spear phishing, spams, and insider data thefts in this industry vertical. BFSI is the most targeted industry vertical as it deals with large volumes of sensitive and private data. The enterprises in this industry vertical are demanding for the email encryption solution to ensure irreversible encryption. This industry vertical is the most regulated, as it has to comply with many security requirements. The email encryption solutions in the BFSI industry vertical are witnessing rapid adoption due to the confidential nature of the financial data that needs to be secured all the time.

North America to account for the highest market share, whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR

North America is projected to hold the highest share of the email encryption market from 2020 to 2025, owing to the early adoption of the email encryption solution in the region across various industry verticals, specifically in the BFSI and healthcare industry verticals. The concentrated presence of large number of email encryption solution and services providers in the US from the North American region is also expected to drive revenue growth for the region.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness a notable adoption of the technology as enterprises and SMEs across various industry verticals are now adopting email encryption solutions in order to secure business-critical email information from misuse by computer hackers for monetary gains and sophisticated cyber-attacks. The developed APAC countries such as China, ANZ, and India have implemented email encryption solutions to fulfill compliance requirements and data security needs of businesses.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Email Encryption Market

4.2 Market, Market Share of Top 3 Industry Verticals and Regions, 2020

4.3 Market, by Component, 2020 VS 2025

4.4 Market, by Service, 2020 VS 2025

4.5 Market, by Deployment Mode, 2020

4.6 Market, by Organization Size, 2020

4.7 Market, by Industry Vertical, 2020 VS 2025



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Regulatory Implications

5.2.1 Advanced Encryption Standards

5.2.2 Federal Information Processing Standards

5.2.3 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.2.4 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.2.5 General Data Protection Regulation

5.2.6 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.3 Encryption Algorithms

5.3.1 Data Encryption Standard and Triple Data Encryption Standard

5.3.2 Advanced Encryption Standard

5.3.3 Aes-256 Bit Encryption

5.3.4 Aes-128 Bit Encryption

5.3.5 Xxtea-128 Bit Encryption

5.3.6 Rsa

5.3.7 Blowfish

5.3.8 Twofish

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Rise in Business Email Compromise Scams and Spear Phishing

5.4.1.2 Mandate to Comply with Data Protection Directives

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 High Cost of Email Encryption Solutions

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 need to Shift from Traditional Encryption Tools for Advanced Data Security

5.4.3.2 Increase in Adoption of Multi-Cloud Services

5.4.4 Challenges

5.4.4.1 Requirement of Key Management and Verification Solutions for Encrypting Keys

5.5 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

5.5.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.5.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.5.3 COVID-19 Dynamics Impacting Email Encryption Market Growth

5.6 Use Cases

5.6.1 Adoption of Email Encryption Solution Among Leading Financial Service Providers

5.6.2 Adoption of Email Encryption Solution Among Retail Companies

5.6.3 Dependence of Government Agency on Email Encryption Solution and Services

5.7 Best Practices in Market



6 Email Encryption Market, by Type

6.1 End-To-End Email Encryption

6.1.1 End-To-End Email Encryption: Email Encryption COVID-19 Market Drivers

6.2 Gateway Email Encryption

6.2.1 Gateway Email Encryption: Email Encryption COVID-19 Market Drivers

6.3 Boundary Email Encryption

6.3.1 Boundary Email Encryption: Email Encryption COVID-19 Market Drivers

6.4 Hybrid Email Encryption

6.4.1 Hybrid Email Encryption: Email Encryption COVID-19 Market Drivers

6.5 Client Plugins



7 Email Encryption Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Component, 2014-2025

7.2 Solution

7.2.1 Solution: Email Encryption COVID-19 Market Drivers

7.2.2 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region, 2014-2025

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region, 2014-2025

7.3.2 Market Estimates and Forecast by Service, 2014-2025

7.3.3 Training and Education

7.3.4 Training and Education: Email Encryption COVID-19 Market Drivers

7.3.5 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region, 2014-2025

7.3.6 Support and Maintenance

7.3.7 Support and Maintenance: Email Encryption COVID-19 Market Drivers

7.3.8 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region, 2014-2025



8 Email Encryption Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019

8.2 0N-Premises

8.2.1 On-Premises: Email Encryption COVID-19 Market Drivers

8.2.2 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region, 2014-2025

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Cloud: Email Encryption COVID-19 Market Drivers

8.3.2 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region, 2014-2025



9 Email Encryption Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Organization Size, 2014-2025

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Email Encryption COVID-19 Market Drivers

9.2.2 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region, 2014-2025

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 Large Enterprises: Email Encryption COVID-19 Market Drivers

9.3.2 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region, 2014-2025



10 Email Encryption Market, by Industry Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Industry Vertical, 2014-2025

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Email Encryption COVID-19 Market Drivers

10.2.2 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region, 2014-2025

10.3 Government and Defense

10.3.1 Government and Defense: Email Encryption COVID-19 Market Drivers

10.3.2 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region, 2014-2025

10.4 IT and Telecom

10.4.1 IT and Telecom: Email Encryption COVID-19 Market Drivers

10.4.2 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region, 2014-2025

10.5 Energy and Utilities

10.5.1 Energy and Utilities: Email Encryption COVID-19 Market Drivers

10.5.2 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region, 2014-2025

10.6 Manufacturing

10.6.1 Manufacturing: Email Encryption COVID-19 Market Drivers

10.6.2 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region, 2014-2025

10.7 Retail

10.7.1 Retail: Email Encryption COVID-19 Market Drivers

10.7.2 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region, 2014-2025

10.8 Healthcare

10.8.1 Healthcare: Email Encryption COVID-19 Market Drivers

10.8.2 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region, 2014-2025

10.9 Others

10.9.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region, 2014-2025



11 Email Encryption Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.1.1 Visionary Leaders

12.1.2 Innovators

12.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.1.4 Emerging Players

12.2 Key Developments in Market

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

12.3.2 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

12.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.3.4 Business Expansions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Micro Focus

13.3 Symantec

13.4 Cisco

13.5 Trend Micro

13.6 Sophos

13.7 Proofpoint

13.8 Bae Systems

13.9 Zix

13.10 Entrust Datacard

13.11 Mimecast

13.12 Egress Software

13.13 Intermedia

13.14 Virtru

13.15 Lux Scientiae (Lux SCI)

13.16 Cryptzone

13.17 Echoworx

13.18 Paubox

13.19 Sendinc

13.20 Frama

13.21 Other Relevant Company Profiles



14 Adjacent Markets

14.1 Introduction to Adjacent Markets

14.2 Limitations

14.3 Email Encryption Ecosystem and Adjacent Markets

14.4 Encryption Software Market

14.4.1 Adjacent Market: Encryption Software Market, by Vertical

14.5 Messaging Security Market

14.5.1 Adjacent Market: Messaging Security Market, by Solution

14.5.2 Adjacent Market: Messaging Security Market, by Vertical

14.6 Cybersecurity Market

14.6.1 Adjacent Market: Cybersecurity Market, by Vertical

14.6.2 Adjacent Market: Cybersecurity Market, by Region

14.7 Quantum Cryptography Market

14.7.1 Adjacent Market: Quantum Cryptography Market, by Vertical



15 Appendix

