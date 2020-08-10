Dublin, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramic Substrates - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 293-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Ceramic Substrates Market to Reach $10 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ceramic Substrates estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Alumina Substrates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aluminum Nitride Substrates segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Ceramic Substrates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Silicon Nitride Substrates Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR



In the global Silicon Nitride Substrates segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$749.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Advanced Substrate Microtechnology Corporation

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

Beijing Asahi Glass Electronics Co., Ltd.

CeramTec GmbH

Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co., Ltd.

CoorsTek, Inc.

Ecocera Optoelectronics Ltd.

ICP Technology Co., Ltd.

Koa Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

LEATEC Fine Ceramics Co., Ltd

Maruwa Co., Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Nikko Company

Nippon Carbide Industries Co.,Inc.

TA-I TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.

Yokowo Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Ceramic Substrates Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 41

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/geamsm



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900