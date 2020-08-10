New York, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Carbon Monocoque Chassis Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951615/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on automotive carbon monocoque chassis market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advanced robotics manufacturing spurring mass-production of monocoque chassis, competitive sports cars market driving the demand for carbon fiber chassis, and joint collaborations between various stakeholders: Platform for advanced chassis designs. In addition, advanced robotics manufacturing spurring mass-production of monocoque chassis is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive carbon monocoque chassis market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes



The automotive carbon monocoque chassis market is segmented as below:

By Application

• ICE vehicles

• Electric vehicles



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the incorporation of advanced production and manufacturing technologies for carbon fiber composites as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive carbon monocoque chassis market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing penetration rate in automotive applications: chassis and body panels and focus on the development of pure electric supercars by automotive manufacturers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

