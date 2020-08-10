Dublin, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diesel Generator Market by Type, Mobility, Cooling System and Application and End-use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global diesel generator market was valued at $20.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $37.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027. Diesel generator is a system that converts chemical energy into mechanical energy and heat. This mechanical energy or force is further converted into electrical energy. It possess properties such as quick startup time, easy availability of diesel generators across the globe, prolonged durability, fast ramp-up, and enhanced reliability. It can be used as standby, emergency, standalone, and peak shaving unit. However, diesel generators require timely maintenance to function appropriately.



Rapid increase in commercial & residential activities across the globe is a key factor driving the growth of the diesel generator market. In addition, low capital cost of diesel generator, power outages, fuel availability, and unstable power supply from electrical power stations significantly contribute toward the growth of the global market. However, an increase in developments in the renewable energy sector, stringent governmental regulations toward greenhouse gases emissions from diesel generators, and high maintenance & operational cost associated with diesel generators hamper the growth of the market, globally. Conversely, technological advancements in diesel generators along with increase in demand for energy from various end-use industries are expected to create potential growth opportunity for key player operating in this market.



The global diesel generators market is segmented into type, mobility, cooling system, application, end-use industry, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into small, medium, and high. On the basis of mobility, it is bifurcated into stationary and portable. As per cooling system, it is classified into air cooled and liquid cooled. The applications covered in the study include standby backup power and peak shaving. By end-use industry, the market is fragmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits



The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2020 and 2027.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global diesel generator market is provided.

Porter's five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the global diesel generator market growth, in terms of value.

Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current global diesel generator market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Key Market Players

Caterpillar, Inc.

Cummins, Inc.

Rolls Royce PLC

Kohler Co.

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Southwest Products

Atlas Copco AB

FG Wilson

Denyo Co., Ltd.

Kirloskar Electric Company

Other players in the value chain of the market include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Volvo Penta, Wacker Neusan, Wuxi Kipor Power, Yanmar Co. Ltd., Wartsila Corporation, and APR Energy, LLC.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping the Market

3.2.1. Low Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2. Moderate Threat of New Entrants

3.2.3. Moderate Threat of Substitutes

3.2.4. High Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.2.5. Moderate Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Top Investment Pockets

3.5. Patent Analysis

3.5.1. By Region (2013-2019)

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Increase in Need for Continuous & Stable Power Supply

3.6.1.2. Rapid Industrialization & Urbanization

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Stringent Government Regulations Towards Environmental Pollution

3.6.2.2. Rapid Development in the Renewable Energy Sector

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Increase in Investment on Electrification of Remote & Rural Area

3.7. Impact of Corona (Covid-19) Outbreak on the Market



Chapter 4: Diesel Generator Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Small Diesel Generator (0-75 Kva)

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3. Medium Diesel Generator (75 Kva - 375 Kva)

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4. Large Diesel Generator (More Than 375 Kva)

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region



Chapter 5: Diesel Generator Market, by Mobility

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Stationary

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3. Portable

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region



Chapter 6: Diesel Generator Market, by Cooling System

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Air Cooled

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3. Liquid Cooled

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region



Chapter 7: Diesel Generator Market, by Application

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.2. Standby Backup Power

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.3. Peak Shaving

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.4. Others

7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region



Chapter 8: Diesel Generator Market, by End-Use Industry

8.1. Overview

8.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

8.2. Residential

8.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.3. Commercial

8.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.4. Industrial

8.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region



Chapter 9: Diesel Generator Market, by Region

9.1. Overview

9.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.5. LAMEA



Chapter 10: Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2019

10.2. Top Winning Strategies

10.2.1. Top Winning Strategies, by Year

10.2.2. Top Winning Strategies, by Development

10.2.3. Top Winning Strategies, by Company

10.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

10.4. Competitive Heatmap

10.5. Key Developments

10.5.1. New Product Launches

10.5.2. Agreement

10.5.3. Joint Venture



Chapter 11: Company Profiles:

11.1. Atlas Copco Ab

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Company Snapshot

11.1.3. Operating Business Segments

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Business Performance

11.2. Caterpillar, Inc.

11.3. Cummins, Inc.

11.4. Denyo Co. Ltd.

11.5. Fg Wilson

11.6. Generac Power Systems, Inc.

11.7. Kirloskar Electric Company

11.8. Kohler Co.

11.9. Rolls Royce plc

11.10. Southwest Products



