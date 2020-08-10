Dublin, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diesel Generator Market by Type, Mobility, Cooling System and Application and End-use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global diesel generator market was valued at $20.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $37.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027. Diesel generator is a system that converts chemical energy into mechanical energy and heat. This mechanical energy or force is further converted into electrical energy. It possess properties such as quick startup time, easy availability of diesel generators across the globe, prolonged durability, fast ramp-up, and enhanced reliability. It can be used as standby, emergency, standalone, and peak shaving unit. However, diesel generators require timely maintenance to function appropriately.
Rapid increase in commercial & residential activities across the globe is a key factor driving the growth of the diesel generator market. In addition, low capital cost of diesel generator, power outages, fuel availability, and unstable power supply from electrical power stations significantly contribute toward the growth of the global market. However, an increase in developments in the renewable energy sector, stringent governmental regulations toward greenhouse gases emissions from diesel generators, and high maintenance & operational cost associated with diesel generators hamper the growth of the market, globally. Conversely, technological advancements in diesel generators along with increase in demand for energy from various end-use industries are expected to create potential growth opportunity for key player operating in this market.
The global diesel generators market is segmented into type, mobility, cooling system, application, end-use industry, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into small, medium, and high. On the basis of mobility, it is bifurcated into stationary and portable. As per cooling system, it is classified into air cooled and liquid cooled. The applications covered in the study include standby backup power and peak shaving. By end-use industry, the market is fragmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits
Key Market Players
Other players in the value chain of the market include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Volvo Penta, Wacker Neusan, Wuxi Kipor Power, Yanmar Co. Ltd., Wartsila Corporation, and APR Energy, LLC.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders
1.3. Key Market Segments
1.4. Research Methodology
1.4.1. Primary Research
1.4.2. Secondary Research
1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
2.1. Key Findings
2.2. CXO Perspective
Chapter 3: Market Overview
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Key Forces Shaping the Market
3.2.1. Low Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.2.2. Moderate Threat of New Entrants
3.2.3. Moderate Threat of Substitutes
3.2.4. High Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
3.2.5. Moderate Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.3. Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Top Investment Pockets
3.5. Patent Analysis
3.5.1. By Region (2013-2019)
3.6. Market Dynamics
3.6.1. Drivers
3.6.1.1. Increase in Need for Continuous & Stable Power Supply
3.6.1.2. Rapid Industrialization & Urbanization
3.6.2. Restraints
3.6.2.1. Stringent Government Regulations Towards Environmental Pollution
3.6.2.2. Rapid Development in the Renewable Energy Sector
3.6.3. Opportunities
3.6.3.1. Increase in Investment on Electrification of Remote & Rural Area
3.7. Impact of Corona (Covid-19) Outbreak on the Market
Chapter 4: Diesel Generator Market, by Type
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast
4.2. Small Diesel Generator (0-75 Kva)
4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.3. Medium Diesel Generator (75 Kva - 375 Kva)
4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.4. Large Diesel Generator (More Than 375 Kva)
4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
Chapter 5: Diesel Generator Market, by Mobility
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast
5.2. Stationary
5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.3. Portable
5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
Chapter 6: Diesel Generator Market, by Cooling System
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast
6.2. Air Cooled
6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.3. Liquid Cooled
6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
Chapter 7: Diesel Generator Market, by Application
7.1. Overview
7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast
7.2. Standby Backup Power
7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
7.3. Peak Shaving
7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
7.4. Others
7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
Chapter 8: Diesel Generator Market, by End-Use Industry
8.1. Overview
8.1.1. Market Size and Forecast
8.2. Residential
8.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
8.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
8.3. Commercial
8.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
8.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
8.4. Industrial
8.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
8.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
Chapter 9: Diesel Generator Market, by Region
9.1. Overview
9.1.1. Market Size and Forecast
9.2. North America
9.3. Europe
9.4. Asia-Pacific
9.5. LAMEA
Chapter 10: Competitive Landscape
10.1. Introduction
10.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2019
10.2. Top Winning Strategies
10.2.1. Top Winning Strategies, by Year
10.2.2. Top Winning Strategies, by Development
10.2.3. Top Winning Strategies, by Company
10.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
10.4. Competitive Heatmap
10.5. Key Developments
10.5.1. New Product Launches
10.5.2. Agreement
10.5.3. Joint Venture
Chapter 11: Company Profiles:
11.1. Atlas Copco Ab
11.1.1. Company Overview
11.1.2. Company Snapshot
11.1.3. Operating Business Segments
11.1.4. Product Portfolio
11.1.5. Business Performance
11.2. Caterpillar, Inc.
11.3. Cummins, Inc.
11.4. Denyo Co. Ltd.
11.5. Fg Wilson
11.6. Generac Power Systems, Inc.
11.7. Kirloskar Electric Company
11.8. Kohler Co.
11.9. Rolls Royce plc
11.10. Southwest Products
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
