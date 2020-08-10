Dublin, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Cryptography Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Services (Consulting and Advisory, Deployment and Integration, and Support and Maintenance), Security Type (Network and Application Security), Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global quantum cryptography market size is estimated to be USD 89 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 214 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.1%



Major growth factors for the market include the growing incidents of cyber-attacks in the era of digitalization, increasing cybersecurity funding, rising demand of next-generation security solutions for cloud and IoT technologies, and evolving next-generation wireless network technologies. However, lack of expertise and high implementation cost could restrain the market growth.



Growing demand for integration of quantum cryptography solutions is set to fuel the growth of solutions segment



The continuous increase of data transmitted electronically has led to an increased need for and reliance on cryptography. Quantum cryptography solutions enable people to experience the same level of trust and confidence in the digital world as in the physical world. These solutions further enable millions of people to interact electronically via e-mail, eCommerce, ATMs, cell phones, etc. The quantum cryptographic solutions such as Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) platforms, QKD servers, virtual encryptors, QKD distributors, key and policy managers, SDK to integrate cryptography, quantum cryptography communication device, quantum security gateway, Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG), hacker box, quantum secure communication network products, and repeaters, used to secure advanced cyber-attacks are in huge demand across the globe. Moreover, this solution can easily be integrated with existing security systems. Hence, the solution segment is expected to hold the highest market share in the quantum cryptography space.



North America to hold the largest market size, and to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The US is the most developed country in terms of technology adoption and investments. The widespread adoption of PCs and internet services for business purposes and storage of critical data across the world has increased the propensity of data breach and theft. In addition, the major growth factors that would drive the adoption of quantum cryptography include the growing need for data privacy and security and an increasing number of cyber-attacks. The Americas are the largest revenue contributors in the quantum cryptography market, as the market is being driven by the early adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud and IoT, high level of IT capabilities, and higher IT investments.

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.3 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

6 Quantum Cryptography Market, by Component

7 Quantum Cryptography Market, by Service

8 Quantum Cryptography Market, by Security Type

9 Quantum Cryptography Market, by Vertical

10 Quantum Cryptography Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Adjacent/Related Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/111755

