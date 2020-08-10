New York, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Soft Contact Lens Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796695/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of eye disorders and growing popularity of contact lenses over eyeglasses. In addition, rising prevalence of eye disorders is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The soft contact lens market analysis includes product segment, application segment and geographic landscapes



The soft contact lens market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Daily soft contact lens

• Weekly replacement lens

• Monthly replacement lens

• Others



By Application

• Corrective lens

• Therapeutic lens

• Cosmetic lens



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies popularity of silicone hydrogel contact lenses as one of the prime reasons driving the soft contact lens market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our soft contact lens market covers the following areas:

• Soft contact lens market sizing

• Soft contact lens market forecast

• Soft contact lens market industry analysis





