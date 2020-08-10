Los Angeles, USA, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joshua Fletcher is not your usual psychotherapist. A published author, with his own established anxiety counselling practice, it is his own experience with trauma and anxiety that has propelled his self-driven success.

In his first and best-selling book, Panicking About Panic, which has sold over 50 000 copies, Fletcher describes how challenging personal circumstances led to a panic-riddled life. Learning to overcome it went hand in hand with educating others about how to do so themselves.

“I wrote my first book and my coaching practice came straight out of it.”



Starting his career working with young people excluded from mainstream schooling, Fletcher has a background in working in educational environments.

“I’ve always been drawn to learning how to help people who perhaps need it most and who don’t seem to be supported by mainstream systems.”



And what he has learned is now reaching thousands of people each week. Fletcher works across platforms to help people with anxiety in all walks of life, from podcasting to counselling to guest-lecturing.



He currently has more than a few projects on the go to reach as many people as he can, including his radio show ‘Notes on Anxiety’ on Wellbeing Radio, each Thursday at 6pm and his podcast ‘The Panic pod’, not to mention daily therapeutic counselling sessions through his practice, ‘The Panic Room’; he’s even writing a third book, on social anxiety.

How does he fit it all in?



“I remember that feeling of helplessness very clearly, when I didn’t understand anxiety disorders and I thought I was going mad.



I don’t want anyone to feel like that and I will keep working to reach as many people as I can who suffer from the terrifying symptoms, because I know what a difference it makes when you make that connection and realise there is a way through it.”



Joshua’s drive to psycho-educate a whole host of people has led to him being featured on BBC bitesize and working with educators at The University of Manchester to support young people with anxiety.



“It’s such a difficult time for people at the moment, but it’s heartening to see the changing cultural climate and the growing understanding towards anxiety and mental health. These things make a massive difference to quality of life.”



If you want to connect with Joshua Fletcher, find him at www.thepanicroom.co.uk, www.joshuafletcher.co.uk or anxietyjosh on Instagram.



