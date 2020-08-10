LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAMKO®, LLC, the promotional product and branded merchandise division of Superior Group of Companies® (NASDAQ: SGC), has been named the number one medium-sized company to work for in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal. 2020 marks the second time in the last three years that BAMKO® has been recognized as the number one Best Place to Work among medium-sized companies. BAMKO® has been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal’s list of Best Places to Work for four consecutive years.



“This is a special moment for us,” said BAMKO® President Phil Koosed. “To be recognized as one of the best places to work in this city in the middle of a once in a century pandemic is proof of what can happen when we choose to believe in the possible,” said Koosed. “When we believe that our ability to do great things is more powerful than the circumstances we find ourselves in, ours becomes a world filled with endless possibilities. Proving that we can create an incredible place to work in these most difficult of circumstances is a testament to the character of our team and the power of their conviction. I have never been more proud to be a part of this team.”

This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Los Angeles. The list is made up of 100 companies. Companies from across the county entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Los Angeles, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies ®, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for their employees and customers. We provide customized support for each of our divisions through our shared services model.

BAMKO ® is the signature promotional product and branded merchandise arm of Superior Group of Companies®. We provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

Visit www.BAMKO.net for more information.

