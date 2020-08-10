Flex LNG Ltd. (the "Company") announces that its 2020 Annual General Meeting will be held on August 31, 2020. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found in the links below and on our website at www.flexlng.com.
August 10, 2020
The Board of Directors
Flex LNG Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
Attachments
FLEX LNG
London, UNITED KINGDOM
Flex LNG - 20F 2019 incl. audit opinionFILE URL | Copy the link below
flex-lng.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: