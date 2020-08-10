ProVen VCT plc
10 August 2020

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen VCT plc, held on Monday 10 August 2020, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 2.00pm on 6 August 2020, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:

 For – specificFor – discretionFor - totalAgainstTotalWithheld
 

Res 1		  6,672,915  304,695  6,977,610  78,647   7,056,257  -
 94.6%4.3%98.9%1.1%100.0% 
 

Res 2		  5,972,721  325,911  6,298,632  486,710  6,785,342  270,915
 88.0%4.8%92.8%7.2%100.0% 
 

Res 3		  6,730,278  237,868  6,968,146  82,413  7,050,559  5,698 
 95.4%3.4%98.8%1.2%100.0% 
 

Res 4		  6,418,733  304,695  6,723,428  271,241  6,994,669  61,588
 91.7%4.4%96.1%3.9%100.0% 
 

Res 5 		  6,491,948  308,339  6,800,287  208,743  7,009,030  47,227
 92.6%4.4%97.0%3.0%100.0% 
 

Res 6		  6,441,845  308,339  6,750,184  269,140  7,019,234  36,933
 91.8%4.4%96.2%3.8%100.0% 
 

Res 7		  6,483,028  308,339  6,791,367  227,957  7,019,234  36,933
 92.3%4.4%96.7%3.3%100.0% 
 

Res 8		  6,358,285  332,457  6,690,742  304,797  6,995,539  60,718
 90.9%4.7%95.6%4.4%100.0% 
 

Res 9		  6,574,679  274,617  6,849,296  147,462  6,996,758  59,499
 94.0%3.9%97.9%2.1%100.0% 
 

Res 10		  5,905,025  274,617  6,179,642  764,063  6,943,705  112,552
 85.0%4.0%89.0%11.0%100.0% 
 

Res 11		  6,485,770  274,617  6,760,387  149,648  6,910,035  146,222
 93.8%4.0%97.8%2.2%100.0% 
 

Res 12		  6,183,036  294,327  6,477,363  202,689  6,680,052  376,205
 92.6%4.4%97.0%3.0%100.0% 

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820