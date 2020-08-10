ProVen VCT plc

10 August 2020

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen VCT plc, held on Monday 10 August 2020, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 2.00pm on 6 August 2020, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:

For – specific For – discretion For - total Against Total Withheld



Res 1 6,672,915 304,695 6,977,610 78,647 7,056,257 - 94.6% 4.3% 98.9% 1.1% 100.0%



Res 2 5,972,721 325,911 6,298,632 486,710 6,785,342 270,915 88.0% 4.8% 92.8% 7.2% 100.0%



Res 3 6,730,278 237,868 6,968,146 82,413 7,050,559 5,698 95.4% 3.4% 98.8% 1.2% 100.0%



Res 4 6,418,733 304,695 6,723,428 271,241 6,994,669 61,588 91.7% 4.4% 96.1% 3.9% 100.0%



Res 5 6,491,948 308,339 6,800,287 208,743 7,009,030 47,227 92.6% 4.4% 97.0% 3.0% 100.0%



Res 6 6,441,845 308,339 6,750,184 269,140 7,019,234 36,933 91.8% 4.4% 96.2% 3.8% 100.0%



Res 7 6,483,028 308,339 6,791,367 227,957 7,019,234 36,933 92.3% 4.4% 96.7% 3.3% 100.0%



Res 8 6,358,285 332,457 6,690,742 304,797 6,995,539 60,718 90.9% 4.7% 95.6% 4.4% 100.0%



Res 9 6,574,679 274,617 6,849,296 147,462 6,996,758 59,499 94.0% 3.9% 97.9% 2.1% 100.0%



Res 10 5,905,025 274,617 6,179,642 764,063 6,943,705 112,552 85.0% 4.0% 89.0% 11.0% 100.0%



Res 11 6,485,770 274,617 6,760,387 149,648 6,910,035 146,222 93.8% 4.0% 97.8% 2.2% 100.0%



Res 12 6,183,036 294,327 6,477,363 202,689 6,680,052 376,205 92.6% 4.4% 97.0% 3.0% 100.0%

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

