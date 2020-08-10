ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

10 August 2020

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc, held on Monday 10 August 2020, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 1.30pm on 6 August 2020, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:

For - specific For - discretion For - total Against Total Withheld



Res 1 7,953,579 421,881 8,375,460 26,711 8,402,171 10,416 94.7% 5.0% 99.7% 0.3% 100.0%



Res 2 7,146,296 474,936 7,621,232 497,378 8,118,610 293,977 88.0% 5.9% 93.9% 6.1% 100.0%



Res 3 7,996,201 362,372 8,358,573 17,479 8,376,052 36,535 95.5% 4.3% 99.8% 0.2% 100.0%



Res 4 7,663,790 417,702 8,081,492 251,064 8,332,556 80,031 92.0% 5.0% 97.0% 3.0% 100.0%



Res 5 7,684,105 417,702 8,101,807 251,014 8,352,821 59,766 92.0% 5.0% 97.0% 3.0% 100.0%



Res 6 7,729,994 423,688 8,153,682 201,633 8,355,315 57,272 92.5% 5.1% 97.6% 2.4% 100.0%



Res 7 7,738,533 423,688 8,162,221 193,094 8,355,315 57,272 92.6% 5.1% 97.7% 2.3% 100.0%



Res 8 7,548,167 446,705 7,994,872 317,064 8,311,936 100,651 90.8% 5.4% 96.2% 3.8% 100.0%



Res 9 7,719,798 425,630 8,145,428 177,485 8,322,913 89,674 92.8% 5.1% 97.9% 2.1% 100.0%



Res 10 7,210,990 433,085 7,644,075 581,082 8,225,157 187,430 87.7% 5.3% 93.0% 7.0% 100.0%



Res 11 7,831,892 419,644 8,251,536 105,852 8,357,388 55,199 93.7% 5.0% 98.7% 1.3% 100.0%



Res 12 7,307,264 567,524 7,874,788 188,711 8,063,499 349,088 90.6% 7.1% 97.7% 2.3% 100.0%

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820