ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
10 August 2020

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc, held on Monday 10 August 2020, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 1.30pm on 6 August 2020, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:

 For - specificFor - discretionFor - totalAgainstTotalWithheld
 

Res 1		  7,953,579421,8818,375,46026,7118,402,17110,416
 94.7%5.0%99.7%0.3%100.0% 
 

Res 2		7,146,296474,9367,621,232497,3788,118,610293,977
 88.0%5.9%93.9%6.1%100.0% 
 

Res 3		7,996,201362,3728,358,57317,4798,376,05236,535
 95.5%4.3%99.8%0.2%100.0% 
 

Res 4		7,663,790417,7028,081,492251,0648,332,55680,031
 92.0%5.0%97.0%3.0%100.0% 
 

Res 5 		7,684,105417,7028,101,807251,0148,352,82159,766
 92.0%5.0%97.0%3.0%100.0% 
 

Res 6		7,729,994423,6888,153,682201,6338,355,31557,272
 92.5%5.1%97.6%2.4%100.0% 
 

Res 7		7,738,533423,6888,162,221193,0948,355,31557,272
 92.6%5.1%97.7%2.3%100.0% 
 

Res 8		7,548,167446,7057,994,872317,0648,311,936100,651
 90.8%5.4%96.2%3.8%100.0% 
 

Res 9		7,719,798425,6308,145,428177,4858,322,91389,674
 92.8%5.1%97.9%2.1%100.0% 
 

Res 10		7,210,990433,0857,644,075581,0828,225,157187,430
 87.7%5.3%93.0%7.0%100.0% 
 

Res 11		7,831,892419,6448,251,536105,8528,357,38855,199
 93.7%5.0%98.7%1.3%100.0% 
 

Res 12		7,307,264567,5247,874,788188,7118,063,499349,088
 90.6%7.1%97.7%2.3%100.0% 

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820