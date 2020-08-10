Norwegian Finans Holding ASA reports the results for the second quarter 2020 on August 13, 2020 at 07.00 CET. A results presentation will be held through webcast at 08.30 CET. The presentation will be held by CEO Tine Wollebekk.





Link to the webcast will be made available on the company's website: https://www.banknorwegian.no/OmOss/InvestorRelations/Presentations





Contact persons:

Mats Benserud, Head of Treasury, tel: +47 95 89 15 39





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act