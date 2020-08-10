Aurora, Ill., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is proud to announce the launch of the new L 8 Series Overlocker machines featuring the L 890 and L 850. The new L 8 Series machines are 100% designed and engineered by BERNINA in Switzerland and include the exclusive One-step BERNINA Air Threader. This new innovation will allow threads to move through the machine via one simple step on the foot control.

“We are excited to introduce the new BERNINA L 8 Series Overlockers,” said Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America. “These new overlocker machines are designed to offer ease of use and total stitch control for our customers. Both machines will feature the same precision and quality you have come to expect from BERNINA as well as exclusives like the innovative One-step BERNINA Air Threader that will make threading more enjoyable than it has ever been. We hope these new machines will help bring an extra level of inspiration and creativity to each project.”

The new L 890 and L 850 machines both come equipped with the One-step BERNINA Air Threader, Color-coded One-path Threading, BERNINA Free-hand System and has a grand sewing space of 5 5/8 inches to the right of the needle and Freearm. Additionally, the L 890 features a centrally-located Color Touch Screen, personal memory for 100 individual stitches, animations and tutorials, a Creative Consultant and 27 built-in stitches. The L 850 machine has 18 built-in stitches. The L 890 is priced at $7,999 MSRP and the L 850 is $4,499 MSRP.

Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA’s leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and read BERNINA’s WeAllSew blog. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com.

