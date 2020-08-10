New York, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793417/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on infrared light-emitting diode market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the government security initiatives for video surveillance, strong government initiatives for promoting LEDs and increasing integration of biometrics in consumer electronics. In addition, government security initiatives for video surveillance is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The infrared light-emitting diode market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes



The infrared light-emitting diode market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Consumer electronics

• Surveillance

• Automotive

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the migration of led manufacturers to 6-inch wafer substrates as one of the prime reasons driving the infrared light-emitting diode market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing number of smart cities and ability of infrared LEDs in assisting driver monitoring systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Infrared light-emitting diode market sizing

• Infrared light-emitting diode market forecast

• Infrared light-emitting diode market industry analysis





