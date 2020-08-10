Bermuda, 10 August 2020 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (the "Company") annouces that its 2020 Annual General Meeting will be held on August 31, 2020. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for 2019 can be found on our website at www.avancegas.com and attached to this press release.





For further queries, please contact:

Peder C. G. Simonsen, interim CEO and CFO

Tel: +47 22 00 48 15

Email: p.simonsen@avancegas.com





ABOUT AVANCE GAS

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC), and operates a fleet of fourteen modern ships and two Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in 2021 and 2022. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit: www.avancegas.com .

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

