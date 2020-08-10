New York, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Soft Drinks Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04340255/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on soft drinks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the product innovations and packaging innovations. In addition, product innovations is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The soft drinks market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The soft drinks market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Carbonated soft drinks

• Juices and juice concentrates

• Bottled water

• RTD tea and coffee

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the innovative marketing campaigns as one of the prime reasons driving the soft drinks market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our soft drinks market covers the following areas:

• Soft drinks market sizing

• Soft drinks market forecast

• Soft drinks market industry analysis





