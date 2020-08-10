Austin, Texas, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upside Avenue, an award-winning multifamily REIT, recently announced the launch of its new website. As a result, investors can learn more about REIT investing through its easy-to-understand content that includes informative graphs and data, videos, articles, and whitepapers.

New site is packed full of content to help investors make an informative decision

The new website features information about REIT investing the former did not include. For instance, you can now find:

Making REIT investing transparent

In addition to the new website, the team at Upside Avenue is actively implementing systems that improve the investor onboarding and communication experience. Investors can look forward to seeing more information about:

Next steps as a new investor.

How to use your investor portal account.

The performance of each multifamily asset invested in the REIT portfolio.

In other words, we’re making it easier for you to discover your upside.

About Upside Avenue

For decades, the ultra-wealthy and financial institutions have been putting their money to work in real estate—now with Upside Avenue, you can too. We provide access to a professionally managed, diversified portfolio of income-producing multifamily real estate for as little as $2,000. Learn more about the Upside Avenue Multifamily REIT with targeted returns of 10-15% IRR.

