Date: Friday, August 14, 2020

Time: 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in TerraForm Power's 2020 Second Quarter Results Webcast and Conference Call on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with members of senior management.



These results are available on our website at www.terraformpower.com in the form of a 10-Q quarterly report under “Financials & SEC Filings.”

The conference call can be accessed via webcast on August 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nickb92w . A replay of the webcast will be available for those unable to attend the live webcast. To participate via teleconference, please dial 1-844-464-3938 toll free in North America, or 1-765-507-2638 for overseas calls at approximately 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time; conference ID: 4446178.

About TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power owns and operates a best-in-class renewable power portfolio of solar and wind assets located primarily in North America and Western Europe, totaling more than 4,200 MW of installed capacity underpinned by long-term contracts. For more information about TerraForm Power, please visit: www.terraformpower.com .

Contact for Investors / Media: