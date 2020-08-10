FDA lifts all clinical holds on seladelpar
Positive topline data announced from ENHANCE
Company to reinitiate clinical development of seladelpar for patients with PBC
Cash sufficient to fund current operating plan into 2022
NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet need, today announced corporate updates and financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.
Specifically, in the second quarter and through early August 2020, CymaBay achieved significant progress in its ongoing efforts to review its strategic options, one of which included completing a scientific investigation and working with the FDA to lift the clinical holds on the seladelpar INDs in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), the three liver diseases in which CymaBay had terminated clinical studies late last year.
Sujal Shah, President and CEO of CymaBay, stated, “We are thrilled with the significant progress made to date in our efforts to conduct a review of strategic options, one of which was to pursue the reinstatement of our seladelpar program. Specifically, in May, we convened a panel of expert liver pathologists and hepatologists that unanimously concluded after a thorough, independent investigation, that there was no clinical, biochemical, or histological evidence of seladelpar-induced liver injury for patients enrolled in our Phase 2b NASH study. We discussed the panel’s findings and related information with the FDA and submitted complete responses to the agency, and in July, the FDA notified us that all clinical holds on seladelpar were lifted. In addition to this favorable outcome, we evaluated and announced last week positive topline results from our ENHANCE study of seladelpar in PBC which, despite being terminated early, provided sufficient data which appear to support seladelpar’s efficacy and tolerability in this patient population. After receiving notification from the FDA, and reviewing the latest clinical data from the ENHANCE study, we stopped our review of strategic options having decided to focus on reinstating the clinical development program for seladelpar in PBC and to continue to evaluate seladelpar for other indications. We have also been very successfully at minimizing our operating expenses through the first half of the year and expect our cash to fund our current operating plan into 2022.”
Recent Corporate Highlights
Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Financial Results
About CymaBay
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. CymaBay is developing seladelpar, a potent, selective, orally active PPARδ agonist for patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Seladelpar has received an orphan designation from the US Food and Drug administration (FDA) and the European Medicine Agency (EMA). Seladelpar also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA and PRIority MEdicines status from the EMA for PBC.
Cautionary Statements
Any statements made in this press release and accompanying conference call regarding the potential for seladelpar to treat PBC and potentially improve clinical symptoms of the disease, the potential benefits to patients, CymaBay’s expectations and plans regarding its intended future interactions with the FDA, its current and future clinical trials and CymaBay’s ability to fund current and planned clinical trials are forward looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events regarding the further development of seladelpar could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to: the success, cost and timing of any of CymaBay's product development activities, including clinical trials; effects observed in trials to date that may not be repeated in the future; any delays or inability to obtain or maintain regulatory approval of CymaBay's product candidates in the United States or worldwide; and the ability of CymaBay to obtain sufficient financing to complete development, regulatory approval and commercialization of its product candidates in the United States and worldwide or to potentially restart clinical trials. Additional risks relating to CymaBay are contained in CymaBay's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. CymaBay disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.
|CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.
|Financial Results
|(In thousands, except share and per share information)
|Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|7,942
|$
|21,119
|$
|17,451
|$
|39,707
|General and administrative
|3,398
|4,529
|7,745
|10,192
|Restructuring charges
|(188
|)
|-
|(117
|)
|-
|Total operating expenses
|11,152
|25,648
|25,079
|49,899
|Loss from operations
|(11,152
|)
|(25,648
|)
|(25,079
|)
|(49,899
|)
|Other income:
|Interest income
|426
|1,610
|1,265
|2,786
|Total other income
|426
|1,610
|1,265
|2,786
|Net loss
|$
|(10,726
|)
|$
|(24,038
|)
|$
|(23,814
|)
|$
|(47,113
|)
|Basic net loss per common share
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|(0.72
|)
|Diluted net loss per common share
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|(0.72
|)
|Weighted average common shares
|outstanding used to calculate
|basic net loss per common share
|68,885,108
|68,697,735
|68,883,783
|65,312,988
|Weighted average common shares
|outstanding used to calculate
|diluted net loss per common share
|68,885,108
|68,697,735
|68,883,783
|65,312,988
|CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.
|Balance Sheet Data
|(in thousands)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|$
|168,907
|$
|190,945
|Working capital
|164,624
|185,287
|Total assets
|176,597
|205,727
|Total liabilities
|10,989
|19,379
|Common stock and additional paid-in capital
|815,108
|812,140
|Total stockholders’ equity
|165,608
|186,348
