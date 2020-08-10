Heterogeneity in M. abscessus susceptibility to NO



Longer treatment regimens could be required to see reduction or eradication of more resistant pulmonary strains

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled nitric oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions, including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, and gaseous NO for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced that the results from a compassionate use patient case study using NO to treat pulmonary Mycobacterium abscessus disease (M. abscessus disease) at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health, was published in a scientific article, “Antibacterial Activity of High-dose Nitric Oxide against Pulmonary Mycobacterium abscessus Disease” in the August 2020 edition of Access Microbiology, a peer-reviewed journal published by the Microbiology Society, https://www.microbiologyresearch.org/content/journal/acmi/fasttrack .

The study evaluated the effect of inhaled NO therapy delivered via the LungFit™ System, with inhaled NO doses titrated up to 240ppm, as compassionate treatment in a 24-year-old, female cystic fibrosis (CF) patient with chronic and progressive pulmonary M. abscessus disease. The patient had an eight-year history of M. abscessus refractory to treatment with multiple drug combinations. The patient had progressive deterioration in lung function, functional status, and quality of life, and was denied lung transplantation consideration at multiple centers in the US and Canada due to chronic M. abscessus lung infection. In addition to treatment of the patient, the study examined the response of the patient’s bacterial isolate to high-dose NO relative to other clinical M. abscessus isolates by performing in vitro susceptibility tests using an NO exposure chamber.

The patient completed the first three-week treatment course with no significant adverse effects noted. The course of treatment included 160 parts per million (ppm) inhaled NO for 30 minutes every three to four hours daily, five times a day, for 14 days, followed by three times per day for days 15-21. In general, the patient noted improved respiratory symptoms and quality of life and had small improvements in her lung function, six-minute walk distance, and inflammatory markers but no significant change in tests and cultures for M. abscessus.

Given the overall tolerability of the first treatment, the patient requested to repeat the treatment. A retreatment protocol was designed with an initial dose titration up to 240ppm over two days and similar dosing schedule to the initial treatment. However, dosing at 240ppm was stopped after day eight of the retreatment due to adverse symptoms, which did not occur during administration of NO, and methemoglobin levels remained within safe thresholds at all times.

In vitro susceptibility tests showed a dose-dependent NO effect on M. abscessus susceptibility and significant heterogeneity in response among M. abscessus clinical isolates. The patient’s isolate was found to be the least susceptible strain in vitro.

“This study reports the NHLBI’s compassionate use of inhaled NO using the LungFit system to treat a CF patient with chronic and progressive pulmonary M. abscessus disease. Over the course of the follow-up period after the first course of treatment that included 160 ppm inhaled NO, the patient was able to lead a more active life. While this patient’s second course of treatment at 240 ppm NO was stopped on day 8, we believe the reason for the stoppage was not related to NO. The heterogeneity in M. abscessus susceptibility to NO suggests that longer treatment regimens could be required to see reduction or eradication of more resistant pulmonary strains. These data are in line with our other preclinical and clinical studies,” said Steve Lisi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Air.

“These results demonstrate the potential clinical benefits of NO in the treatment of this patient population and we look forward to initiating a 12 week study later this year, in which patients will self-administer NO with LungFit at home,” concluded Mr. Lisi.

“The potential of inhaled nitric oxide to treat the critical unmet medical need of nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung infections in patients with cystic fibrosis is encouraging,” said study co-author Kenneth Olivier, MD, MPH, Chief of the NHLBI’s Laboratory of Chronic Airway Infection and Pulmonary Branch. “The safety profile and clinical improvement seen in this patient after treatment with inhaled NO therapy combined with results of the in vitro studies allow for the possibility that ex vivo susceptibility of NTM to NO may predict effective clinical dose regimens.”

This research is supported by Intramural Research Programs of the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI/NIH) and the NIH Clinical Center and through the CRADA HL-CR-18-003.

