CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) (together, the “Company”) today announced consolidated results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

Total revenues of $230.8 million

Comparable system-wide Revenue Per Available Room (“RevPAR”) declined 28.7% to $38.38

Comparable system-wide occupancy of 69.6%

Adjusted Funds From Operations (“Adjusted FFO”) 1 of $0.17 per diluted Paired Share

Adjusted Paired Share Loss 1 of ( $0.04) per diluted Paired Share

Comparable system-wide RevPAR index of 141, a 4,640 basis point increase

Extended Stay America’s President and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Haase commented, “I am proud of our Company’s performance during these unprecedented times, with our second quarter comparable system-wide RevPAR decline of 28.7% being significantly better than any public hotel company in the US. System-wide occupancy levels have improved significantly off April lows to over 80% in recent weeks – approaching pre-pandemic 2019 levels – and many markets are now running positive RevPAR growth over last year. This performance illustrates the strength of our unique business model and our singular focus on the extended stay segment, unlike anyone else in the industry.”

“Since June, STAY is generating positive cash flow, and with July results showing continued improvement, we repaid our $350 million ESH REIT revolver last week. While others in the industry have deeply cut management and staff, ESA has continued to invest for the long-term growth of the Company.”

Financial and Operating Results

Total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $230.8 million, a decrease of 28.7% over the same period in 2019 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Total revenues for the first half of 2020 were $497.1 million, a decrease of 17.3% compared to the same period in 2019.

Comparable system-wide RevPAR for the three months ended June 30, 2020 declined 28.7% over the same period in 2019 to $38.38, driven by a 18.3% decline in Average Daily Rate (“ADR”) and a 1,010 basis point decrease in occupancy to 69.6%. Comparable system-wide RevPAR declined 34.7%, 28.2% and 23.9% in the months of April, May and June 2020, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2019. After bottoming in mid-April, RevPAR increased each week for the remainder of the quarter. Comparable system-wide RevPAR for the first half of 2020 declined 18.1% to $41.18.

Hotel Operating Margin1 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was 41.7% compared to 54.4% in the same period in 2019 due a decrease in RevPAR caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hotel Operating Margin improved from 35.2% in April 2020 to June 2020 to 45.4%. Hotel operating expenses during the second quarter of 2020 declined by 9.2% from the same period in 2019, or approximately 10% on a comparable basis. Hotel Operating Margin for the first half of 2020 was 43.8% compared to 52.4% in the same period of 2019, driven by a decrease in RevPAR due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $8.8 million compared to net income of $59.7 million for the same period in 2019. The decline in net income was due to a decline in comparable system-wide RevPAR as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase in depreciation and amortization expense, and an increase in net interest expense, partially offset by a decrease in income tax expense. Net loss for the first half of 2020 was $0.9 million, compared to net income of $88.1 million for the same period in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $74.4 million, a decline of 51.6% compared to the same period in 2019. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA was due to a decline in Comparable system-wide RevPAR. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter excludes non-cash equity-based compensation expense of $1.9 million, $1.6 million in loss on disposal of assets and $1.0 million in other expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2020 was $172.1 million compared to $270.0 million in the same period of 2019.

Adjusted FFO for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $30.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted Paired Share, compared to $99.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted Paired Share in the same period in 2019. The decline in Adjusted FFO was due to a decline in comparable system-wide RevPAR due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Adjusted FFO for the first half of 2020 was $85.6 million, or $0.48 per diluted Paired Share, compared to $168.3 million, or $0.89 per diluted Paired Share, for the first half of 2019. Adjusted FFO, a non-GAAP measure, represents funds from operations, as adjusted, attributable to the consolidated enterprise, whose representative equity security is a Paired Share. A Paired Share entitles its holder to participate in 100% of the common equity and earnings of both Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc.

Adjusted Paired Share Loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $6.7 million, or ($0.04) per diluted Paired Share, compared to $61.2 million in Adjusted Paired Share Income, or $0.32 per diluted Paired Share, for the same period in 2019. The decline in Adjusted Paired Share (Loss) Income per diluted Paired Share was due to a decline in comparable system-wide RevPAR, an increase in depreciation and amortization expense and an increase in net interest expense, partially offset by a decline in income tax expense. Adjusted Paired Share Income for the first half of 2020 was $5.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted Paired Share, compared to $90.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted Paired Share, in the same period of 2019. Adjusted Paired Share Income, a non-GAAP measure, represents net income, as adjusted, attributable to the consolidated enterprise, whose representative equity security is a Paired Share.

Capital Expenditures and Balance Sheet

The Company invested $50.7 million in capital expenditures during the second quarter of 2020. This included $1.8 million in renovation capital and $21.8 million in capital for hotel development. For the first half of 2020, the Company invested $105.3 million in capital expenditures.

As of June 30, 2020, the company had $682.4 million in cash and equivalents, including $14.9 million in restricted cash, and total debt outstanding was $3.08 billion. Since the end of the second quarter, the Company has repaid its $350.0 million revolver at ESH Hospitality, Inc. in full using unrestricted cash on hand due to the strong increases in RevPAR and the improvement in the Company’s cash flow profile in recent months.

Hotel and Development Pipeline

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had a pipeline of 69 hotels representing approximately 8,400 rooms. Three Company-owned hotels and one franchised hotel opened during the second quarter.

Company Owned Pipeline & Recently Opened Hotels as of June 30, 2020 Under Option Pre-Development Under Construction Total Pipeline Opened YTD # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms 0 0 4 504 7 888 11 1,392 4 488 Third Party Pipeline & Recently Opened Hotels as of June 30, 2020 Commitments Applications Executed Total Pipeline Opened YTD # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms 27 3,348 4 464 27 3,184 58 6,996 2 205 Definitions Under Option Locations with a signed purchase and sale agreement

Pre-Development Land purchased, permitting and/or site work

Under Construction Hotel is under construction

Commitments Signed commitment to build or convert a certain number of hotels by a third party, generally associated with a prior portfolio sale

Applications Third party filed franchise application with deposit Executed Franchise and development application approved, geography identified and deposits paid, various stages of pre-development and/or under construction



Distributions and Share Repurchases

On August 10, 2020, the Board of Directors of ESH Hospitality, Inc. declared a $0.01 distribution to ESH Class A and B shareholders payable on September 8, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 25, 2020. Management and the Boards of Directors of Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc. intend to review future Company distributions as pandemic and business conditions continue to evolve. ESH Hospitality, Inc. will continue to distribute at least 90% of its pre-tax earnings to maintain its REIT status.

The Company did not repurchase any Paired Shares during the second quarter and has $101.1 million in authorization outstanding.

Q3 and Full Year 2020 Outlook Update

Third Quarter of 2020 In millions, except % Low High Comparable system-wide RevPAR -21% -18% Company owned RevPAR -22% -19% Adjusted EBITDA $98 $105 Full Year 2020 In millions Low High Net interest expense $133 $133 Depreciation and amortization $198 $203 Capital expenditures $160 $190

Due to the significant uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic length, severity and the pace of economic recovery, the Company will not provide a RevPAR outlook or an Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the full year 2020 at this time. Outlook for Q3 2020 and Full Year 2020 is as of August 10, 2020. Performance for the third quarter is subject to risks and uncertainties, in particular the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could cause actual results to deviate materially and adversely from current trends and expectations. In such event, the Company does not expect to, and undertakes no obligation to, announce changes in expectations prior to the announcement of actual third quarter results.

RevPAR Index

RevPAR Index is stated as a percentage and calculated by comparing RevPAR for owned hotels or system-wide hotels to the aggregate RevPAR of a group of competing hotels generally in the same market. As such, the RevPAR Index is only a measure of RevPAR relative to certain competing hotels and not a measure of our absolute RevPAR or profitability. We subscribe to STR, Inc. ("STR"), an independent third-party service, which collects and compiles the data used to calculate RevPAR Index. We select the competing hotels included in the RevPAR Index calculation subject to STR's guidelines. The competing hotels included in STR guidelines will generally include certain hotels that are not considered part of the extended stay lodging segment of the hospitality industry and, instead, fall within the category of short-term stay hotels. STR does not endorse the Company, or any other company, and STR data should not be viewed as investment advice or as a recommendation to take a particular course of action.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Hotel Operating Profit, Hotel Operating Margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, Adjusted FFO, Adjusted FFO per diluted Paired Share, Paired Share Income, Adjusted Paired Share Income and Adjusted Paired Share Income per diluted Paired Share (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”), which are detailed in the reconciliation tables that accompany this release, are used by the Company as supplemental performance measures. The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors regarding our results of operations and allow investors to evaluate the ongoing operating performance of our hotels and facilitate comparisons between the Company and other lodging companies, hotel owners and capital-intensive companies, including those which include a REIT as part of their legal entity structure. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are not recognized terms under U.S. GAAP. These measures as presented may not be comparable to measures calculated by other companies. These measures should not be considered as alternative measures of, or superior to, operating profit, net income, net income per share or any other measure of the Company, Extended Stay America, Inc. or ESH Hospitality, Inc. calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company’s presentation of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures does not replace the presentation of the Company’s consolidated financial statements and other disclosures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our business performance, financial results, liquidity and capital resources, capital expenditures, Q3 2020 and full year outlook, distribution policy, plans, goals, beliefs, business trends and future events, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on the foregoing, government actions taken in response to the pandemic and actions that we have or plan to take in response to the pandemic and other non-historical statements. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, possibly materially. For a description of factors that may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ from projected results or performance implied by forward-looking statements, please review the information under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s combined annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 26, 2020 and other documents of the Company on file with or furnished to the SEC, including the Company’s combined quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on August 10, 2020. Any forward-looking statements made in this release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company, its business or operations. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. We caution you that actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted by the Company’s forward-looking statements.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America® is the leading brand in the mid-priced extended stay segment in the U.S. with 636 hotels. ESH Hospitality, Inc. (“ESH”), a subsidiary of Extended Stay America, Inc. (“ESA”), is the largest lodging REIT in North America by unit and room count, with 561 hotels and over 62,000 rooms in the U.S. ESA also manages or franchises an additional 75 Extended Stay America® hotels. Visit www.esa.com for more information.

1 See “Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP measures included in this release (i.e., Hotel Operating Profit, Hotel Operating Margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Funds from Operations (“FFO”), Adjusted FFO, Adjusted FFO per diluted Paired Share, Paired Share (Loss) Income, Adjusted Paired Share (Loss) Income and Adjusted Paired Share (Loss) Income per diluted Paired Share).

EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 % Variance 2020 2019 % Variance REVENUES: $ 219,851 $ 311,614 (29.4)% Room revenues $ 474,315 $ 578,660 (18.0)% 6,320 6,070 4.1% Other hotel revenues 13,088 11,373 15.1% 1,218 1,447 (15.8)% Franchise and management fees 2,497 2,672 (6.5)% 227,389 319,131 (28.7)% 489,900 592,705 (17.3)% 3,445 4,526 (23.9)% Other revenues from franchised and managed properties 7,235 8,621 (16.1)% 230,834 323,657 (28.7)% Total revenues 497,135 601,326 (17.3)% OPERATING EXPENSES: 133,435 146,907 (9.2)% Hotel operating expenses 278,730 284,198 (1.9)% 23,103 22,287 3.7% General and administrative expenses 47,041 45,314 3.8% 51,042 49,017 4.1% Depreciation and amortization 101,562 97,795 3.9% 675 - n/a Impairment of long-lived assets 675 - n/a 208,255 218,211 (4.6)% 428,008 427,307 0.2% 4,083 4,996 (18.3)% Other expenses from franchised and managed properties 8,290 9,643 (14.0)% 212,338 223,207 (4.9)% Total operating expenses 436,298 436,950 (0.1)% 1 1 - OTHER INCOME 3 28 (89.3)% 18,497 100,451 (81.6)% INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 60,840 164,404 (63.0)% (302 ) (171 ) 76.6% OTHER NON-OPERATING (INCOME) EXPENSE 401 (349 ) (214.9)% 33,621 29,766 13.0% INTEREST EXPENSE, NET 66,306 59,370 11.7% (14,822 ) 70,856 (120.9)% (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE (5,867 ) 105,383 (105.6)% (6,052 ) 11,198 (154.0)% INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE (4,942 ) 17,321 (128.5)% (8,770 ) 59,658 (114.7)% NET (LOSS) INCOME (925 ) 88,062 (101.1)% (3,593 ) (6,161 ) (41.7)% NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (6,884 ) (12,631 ) (45.5)% $ (12,363 ) $ 53,497 (123.1)% NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (7,809 ) $ 75,431 (110.4)% $ (0.07 ) $ 0.28 (124.6)% NET (LOSS) INCOME PER EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHARE - DILUTED $ (0.04 ) $ 0.40 (111.0)% 177,551 188,813 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 177,771 188,695 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019 (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 667,553 $ 346,812 Restricted cash $ 14,893 $ 14,858 Total assets $ 4,348,239 $ 4,030,596 Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and debt discounts (1) $ 3,033,718 $ 2,639,766 Total equity $ 1,102,368 $ 1,176,270 (1) Unamortized deferred financing costs and debt discounts totaled $42.9 million and $46.7 million as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.





EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. OPERATING METRICS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019 (Unaudited) COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE OPERATING METRICS (1) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance 625 625 - Number of hotels (as of June 30) 624 624 - 68,815 68,815 - Number of rooms (as of June 30) 68,700 68,700 - 69.6% 79.7% (1010) bps Comparable System-Wide Occupancy(1) 70.7% 75.6% (490) bps $55.17 $67.53 (18.3)% Comparable System-Wide ADR(1) $58.22 $66.56 (12.5)% $38.38 $53.84 (28.7)% Comparable System-Wide RevPAR(1) $41.18 $50.29 (18.1)% COMPARABLE COMPANY-OWNED OPERATING METRICS (2) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance 553 553 - Number of hotels (as of June 30) 553 553 - 61,445 61,445 - Number of rooms (as of June 30) 61,445 61,445 - 68.8% 79.9% (1110) bps Comparable Company-Owned Occupancy(2) 70.1% 75.7% (560) bps $56.61 $69.63 (18.7)% Comparable Company-Owned ADR(2) $59.93 $68.63 (12.7)% $38.97 $55.62 (29.9)% Comparable Company-Owned RevPAR(2) $42.04 $51.94 (19.1)% COMPANY-OWNED OPERATING METRICS (3) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance 561 554 7 Number of hotels (as of June 30) 561 554 7 62,421 61,552 869 Number of rooms (as of June 30) 62,421 61,552 869 68.7% 79.9% (1120) bps Company-Owned Occupancy(3) 70.1% 75.7% (560) bps $56.68 $69.65 (18.6)% Company-Owned ADR(3) $60.07 $68.64 (12.5)% $38.96 $55.63 (30.0)% Company-Owned RevPAR(3) $42.09 $51.94 (19.0)% (1) Includes hotels owned, franchised or managed for the full three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Includes hotels owned and operated by the Company for the full three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (3) Includes results of operations based on the Company's owned and operated hotels during the periods presented, which is summarized below:





EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO HOTEL OPERATING PROFIT AND HOTEL OPERATING MARGIN

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

Variance 2020

2019

Variance $ (8,770 ) $ 59,658 (114.7)% Net (loss) income $ (925 ) $ 88,062 (101.1)% (6,052 ) 11,198 (154.0)% Income tax (benefit) expense (4,942 ) 17,321 (128.5)% 33,621 29,766 13.0% Interest expense, net 66,306 59,370 11.7% (302 ) (171 ) 76.6% Other non-operating (income) expense 401 (349 ) (214.9)% (1 ) (1 ) - Other income (3 ) (28 ) (89.3)% 675 - n/a Impairment of long-lived assets 675 - n/a 51,042 49,017 4.1% Depreciation and amortization 101,562 97,795 3.9% 23,103 22,287 3.7% General and administrative expenses 47,041 45,314 3.8% 1,636 2,001 (18.2)% Loss on disposal of assets (1) 4,979 3,377 47.4% (1,218 ) (1,447 ) (15.8)% Franchise and management fees (2,497 ) (2,672 ) (6.5)% 638 470 35.7% System services loss, net 1,055 1,022 3.2% $ 94,372 $ 172,778 (45.4)% Hotel Operating Profit $ 213,652 $ 309,212 (30.9)% $ 219,851 $ 311,614 (29.4)% Room revenues $ 474,315 $ 578,660 (18.0)% 6,320 6,070 4.1% Other hotel revenues 13,088 11,373 15.1% $ 226,171 $ 317,684 (28.8)% Total room and other hotel revenues $ 487,403 $ 590,033 (17.4)% 41.7% 54.4% (1270) bps Hotel Operating Margin 43.8% 52.4% (860) bps (1) Included in hotel operating expenses in the consolidated statements of operations.





EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019

2020 2019

$ (8,770 ) $ 59,658 Net (loss) income $ (925 ) $ 88,062 33,621 29,766 Interest expense, net 66,306 59,370 (6,052 ) 11,198 Income tax (benefit) expense (4,942 ) 17,321 51,042 49,017 Depreciation and amortization 101,562 97,795 69,841 149,639 EBITDA 162,001 262,548 1,864 2,147 Equity-based compensation 2,990 4,255 675 - Impairment of long-lived assets 675 - 638 - System services loss, net(1) 1,055 - 1,335 1,857 Other expense(2) 5,381 3,151 $ 74,353 $ 153,643 Adjusted EBITDA $ 172,102 $ 269,954 (1) In light of the growth of our franchise business and in order to enhance comparability, effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the practice of other lodging companies with franchise businesses of excluding system services (profit) loss, net from Adjusted EBITDA; no adjustments have been made to prior period results. System services loss, net for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, was $0.5 million and $1.0 million, respectively. (2) Includes loss on disposal of assets, non-operating (income) expense, including foreign currency transaction costs, and certain costs associated with dispositions. Loss on disposal of assets totaled $1.6 million, $2.0 million, $5.0 million and $3.4 million, respectively.





EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER DILUTED PAIRED SHARE FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019 (In thousands, except per share and per Paired Share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.28 Net (loss) income per Extended Stay America, Inc. common share - diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.40 $ (12,363 ) $ 53,497 Net (loss) income attributable to Extended Stay America, Inc. common shareholders $ (7,809 ) $ 75,431 3,589 6,157 Noncontrolling interests attributable to Class B common shares of ESH REIT 6,876 12,623 49,429 47,655 Real estate depreciation and amortization 98,310 95,088 675 - Impairment of long-lived assets 675 - (10,822 ) (7,482 ) Tax effect of adjustments to net (loss) income attributable to Extended Stay America, Inc. common shareholders (12,430 ) (14,882 ) 30,508 99,827 Funds from Operations 85,622 168,260 $ 30,508 $ 99,827 Adjusted Funds from Operations $ 85,622 $ 168,260 $ 0.17 $ 0.53 Adjusted Funds from Operations per Paired Share – diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.89 177,844 188,813 Weighted average Paired Shares outstanding – diluted 178,008 188,695





EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO PAIRED SHARE (LOSS) INCOME, ADJUSTED PAIRED SHARE (LOSS) INCOME

AND ADJUSTED PAIRED SHARE (LOSS) INCOME PER DILUTED PAIRED SHARE FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019 (In thousands, except per share and per Paired Share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.28 Net (loss) income per Extended Stay America, Inc. common share - diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.40 $ (12,363 ) $ 53,497 Net (loss) income attributable to Extended Stay America, Inc. common shareholders $ (7,809 ) $ 75,431 3,589 6,157 Noncontrolling interests attributable to Class B common shares of ESH REIT 6,876 12,623 (8,774 ) 59,654 Paired Share (Loss) Income (933 ) 88,054 675 - Impairment of long-lived assets 675 - 638 - System services loss, net(1) 1,055 - 1,335 1,857 Other expense(2) 5,381 3,151 (573 ) (291 ) Tax effect of adjustments to Paired Share (Loss) Income (720 ) (493 ) $ (6,699 ) $ 61,220 Adjusted Paired Share (Loss) Income $ 5,458 $ 90,712 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.32 Adjusted Paired Share (Loss) Income per Paired Share – diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.48 177,551 188,813 Weighted average Paired Shares outstanding – diluted 178,008 188,695 (1) In light of the growth of our franchise business and in order to enhance comparability, effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the practice of other lodging companies with franchise businesses of excluding system services (profit) loss, net from Adjusted Paired Share (Loss) Income; no adjustments have been made to prior period results. System services loss, net for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, was $0.5 million and $1.0 million, respectively. (2) Includes loss on disposal of assets, non-operating (income) expense, including foreign currency transaction costs, and certain costs associated with dispositions. Loss on disposal of assets totaled $1.6 million, $2.0 million, $5.0 million and $3.4 million, respectively.



