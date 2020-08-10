Maroussi, Greece, August 10, 2020 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ Cap Mkts: PXS), (the “Company” or “Pyxis Tankers”), a growth-oriented pure play product tanker company, today announced unaudited results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Summary

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, our Revenues, net were $5.5 million. For the same period, our time charter equivalent (“TCE”) revenues were $4.5 million, a decrease of approximately $1.0 million or 17.1% over the comparable period in 2019 primarily due to the reduction in fleet size as we sold our oldest MR in early 2020. However, our net loss decreased by $0.4 million to $1.2 million, from $1.6 million in the comparable period in 2019. For the second quarter 2020, loss per share (basic and diluted) was $0.06 and our Adjusted EBITDA was $1.1 million, which represented a decrease of $0.2 million over the comparable period in 2019. Please see “Non-GAAP Measures and Definitions” below.

Valentios Valentis, our Chairman and CEO commented:

“The chartering environment for product tankers in the second quarter of 2020 was extremely volatility. The spot market for MR’s experienced a brief spike during late April to early May, which was then followed by a rapid drop in rates until the recent stabilization of rates. The period market, albeit more stable, did encounter a material decline in activity during the quarter. The initially strong charter rates at the outset of the second quarter were primarily due to demand for floating storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products, the movement of a fair number of long-range tankers into dirty or crude trades and various arbitrage opportunities. Despite the start of a gradual but uneven economic recovery worldwide from the COVID-19 pandemic during the quarter, a drawdown of high existing product inventories has resulted in lower vessel demand. Consequently, we expect the product tanker sector to continue to experience significant volatility due to the uncertain recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, we have focused our employment strategy for our MR’s on shorter-term, staggered time charters which has benefited the Company. In the second quarter of 2020, the average TCE for our MR’s was over $14,800/day. As of August 6, 2020, we had booked 62% of available days for the third quarter of 2020, exclusive of charterers’ options, at an average rate of $15,125 for our MR’s.

During this challenging period, we have continued to focus on the efficiencies of our operating platform, as fleet-wide daily operating expenses declined to less than $5,500 per vessel for the quarter. Total daily operational costs, which include vessel management fees and allocable G&A expenses, for our modern eco-efficient MR’s were less than $8,000. In addition, we have improved our balance sheet liquidity by selling older tonnage and refinancing some of our bank debt on attractive terms.

Overall, we maintain a positive outlook about the long-term prospects for the product tanker sector. Solid global GDP growth is expected to return with rising demand for seaborne transportation of a broad range of petroleum products. In the meantime, the supply picture looks better due to the aging global fleet, continued low ordering of new tankers and significant delays in newbuild deliveries. We look forward to taking advantage of various opportunities as they may arise in order to enhance shareholder value.

Lastly, we would like to extend our gratitude to the crews on board our vessels and onshore personnel for their continued support and professionalism to provide high quality and reliable service to our customers particularly during this difficult period of the pandemic.”

Results for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, we reported a net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.06 basic and diluted loss per share, compared to a net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.08 basic and diluted loss per share, for the same period in 2019. The daily TCE of $11,766 during the second quarter of 2020 was 2% higher than the relevant period in 2019, due to slightly higher rates, however, our Revenues, net during the three months ended June 30, 2020, were $5.5 million or $1.0 million lower than the comparable period in 2019. The decrease is mostly attributed to fewer available days and revenue contributed, as a result of the sale of the 2006 built MR, Pyxis Delta, in the first quarter of 2020. The sale of the vessel, also resulted in less vessel operating expenses by $0.7 million, lower depreciation by $0.3 million and less interest and finance costs, net by $0.3 million, following the repayment of the loan secured by Pyxis Delta, which more than offset the decline in Revenues, net and mitigated the loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Our Adjusted EBITDA was $1.1 million, representing a decrease of $0.2 million from $1.3 million for the same period in 2019.

Results for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, we reported a net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.11 basic and diluted loss per share, compared to a loss of $3.9 million over the comparable period in 2019. Stronger daily TCE of $11,844 and higher utilization of 89.3% during the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, compared to $11,096 and 87.3%, respectively, for the first half of 2019, resulted in an improvement in operating income to $0.1 million during the first half of 2020 compared to the operating loss of $1.0 million in the comparable period of 2019. Operating expenses, depreciation, management fees and interest and finance costs were lower as a result of the sale of Pyxis Delta and the prepayment of the associated loans, mitigating the loss in the period ended June 30, 2020.

Our Adjusted EBITDA was $2.4 million, an increase of $0.6 million from $1.8 million for the same period in 2019.

Three Months ended June 30, Six Months ended June 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 (Thousands of U.S. dollars, except for daily TCE rates) Revenues, net 6,456 5,489 13,180 12,124 Voyage related costs and commissions (975) (947) (2,926) (2,629) Time charter equivalent revenues 1 5,481 4,542 10,254 9,495 Total operating days 2 475 386 924 802 Daily time charter equivalent rate 1, 2 11,542 11,766 11,096 11, 844

1 Subject to rounding; please see “Non-GAAP Measures and Definitions” below

2 Pyxis Delta was sold on January 13, 2020, and has been excluded from the calculation for the six months ended June 30, 2020 (the vessel had been under TC employment for approximately 2 days in January 2020 when it was redelivered from charterers in order to be sold).

Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results for the Three Months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020 (Amounts are presented in million U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest one hundred thousand, except as otherwise noted)

Revenues, net: Revenues, net of $5.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, represented a decrease of $1.0 million, or 15.0%, from $6.5 million in the comparable period in 2019, as a result of less available days and revenue contribution following the sale of our oldest MR, Pyxis Delta, in the first quarter of 2020, partially offset by higher charter rates.

Voyage related costs and commissions: Voyage related costs and commissions of $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 remained relatively stable over the comparable period in 2019.

Vessel operating expenses: Vessel operating expenses of $2.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, represented a significant decrease of $0.7 million, or 20.6%, from $3.2 million in the comparable period in 2019 mainly attributed to the vessel sale.

General and administrative expenses: General and administrative expenses of $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, represented a decrease of less than $0.1 million, or 12.3%, from the comparable period in 2019 due to timing of certain incurred costs.

Management fees: For the three months ended June 30, 2019, management fees paid to our ship manager, Pyxis Maritime Corp. (“Maritime”), an entity affiliated with our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Valentis, and to International Tanker Management Ltd. (“ITM”), our fleet’s technical manager, also decreased, as a result of one less vessel, by $0.1 million from $0.4 million in the comparable period of 2019.

Amortization of special survey costs: Amortization of special survey costs of less than $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, represented a decrease of 30.4% compared to the same period in 2019, due to the write-off of the remaining unamortized balance associated with the sale of vessel.

Depreciation: Depreciation of $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, represented a decrease of $0.3 million or 19.8% compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019, due to fewer depreciable days for a five vessel fleet during the second quarter of 2020, compared to the depreciable days for a six vessel fleet during the second quarter of 2019.

Interest and finance costs, net: Interest and finance costs, net, of $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, represented a decrease of $0.3 million, or 18.7%, from $1.5 million in the comparable period in 2019. The decrease was mainly attributed to the prepayment of the debt following the sale of Pyxis Delta and to the lower LIBOR rates paid on floating rate bank debt compared to the same period of 2019.

Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results for the Six Months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020 (Amounts are presented in million U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest one hundred thousand, except as otherwise noted)

Revenues, net: Revenues, net of $12.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, represented a decrease of $1.1 million, or 8.0%, from $13.2 million in the comparable period in 2019. The decrease in revenues, net during the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 was mostly attributed to the sale of the Pyxis Delta, on January 13, 2020, which resulted in the decrease of our total available days from 1,058 days during the six months ended June 30, 2019, to 898 days during the same period in 2020. Furthermore, the decrease in our revenues, net was also a function of lower spot chartering activity of our MRs during the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, partially offset by higher rates.

Voyage related costs and commissions: Voyage related costs and commissions of $2.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, represented a decrease of $0.3 million, or 10.2%, from $2.9 million in the comparable period in 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, our MRs were on spot charters for 29 days in total, compared to 48 days for the respective period in 2019. This lower spot chartering activity for our MRs contribute to less voyage costs as under spot charters, all voyage expenses are typically borne by us rather than the charterer. Furthermore, the decrease in revenues, net during the six-months ended June 30, 2020, resulted in lower broker commissions compared to the same period in 2019, contributing further to the decrease in voyage related costs and commissions.

Vessel operating expenses: Vessel operating expenses of $5.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, represented a significant decrease of $1.2 million, or 18.3%, from $6.4 million in the comparable period in 2019. This is mainly attributed to the sale of Pyxis Delta.

General and administrative expenses: General and administrative expenses of $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, represented a slight decrease of less than $0.1 million, or 6.2%, from the comparable period in 2019, due to improved cost efficiencies.

Management fees: For the six months ended June 30, 2020, management fees payable to Maritime and ITM of $0.8 million in the aggregate, represented a decrease of less than $0.1 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019, as a result of the vessel sale.

Amortization of special survey costs: Amortization of special survey costs of $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, represented a decrease of 17.1%, compared to the same period in 2019 due to the write-off of the amortization of special survey costs for Pyxis Delta, after vessel sale.

Depreciation: Depreciation of $2.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, represented a decrease of $0.5 million compared to the same period in 2019, due to less depreciable days for a five vessel fleet in 2020 as compared with the depreciable days for a six vessel fleet for the same period in 2019.

Interest and finance costs, net: Interest and finance costs, net, of $2.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, represented a decrease of $0.4 million, or 13.4%, from $2.9 million in the comparable period in 2019. The decrease was attributable to lower LIBOR rates paid on floating rate bank debt compared to the same period in 2019 and the prepayment of the associated outstanding loan of Pyxis Delta upon its sale. The total borrowings outstanding decreased to $51.7 million at June 30, 2020 from $61.2 million a year earlier.





Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Revenues, net 6,456 5,489 Expenses: Voyage related costs and commissions (975) (947) Vessel operating expenses (3,150) (2,500) General and administrative expenses (626) (549) Management fees, related parties (180) (151) Management fees, other (233) (194) Amortization of special survey costs (69) (48) Depreciation (1,364) (1,094) Bad debt provisions 13 - Operating (loss) / income (128) 6 Other expenses: Loss from financial derivative instrument (4) (1) Interest and finance costs, net (1,474) (1,198) Total other expenses, net (1,478) (1,199) Net loss (1,606) (1,193) Loss per common share, basic and diluted ($0.08) ($0.06) Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted 21,084,618 21,490,666





Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data)

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Revenues, net 13,180 12,124 Expenses: Voyage related costs and commissions (2,926) (2,629) Vessel operating expenses (6,402) (5,228) General and administrative expenses (1,187) (1,113) Management fees, related parties (359) (332) Management fees, other (465) (432) Amortization of special survey costs (117) (97) Depreciation (2,705) (2,189) Gain from the sale of vessel, net - 7 Bad debt provisions (26) - Operating (loss) / income (1,007) 111 Other income / (expenses): (Loss) / Gain from financial derivative instrument (25) 2 Interest and finance costs, net (2,905) (2,516) Total other expenses, net (2,930) (2,514) Net loss (3,937) (2,403) Loss per common share, basic and diluted ($0.19) ($0.11) Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted 21,072,472 21,455,291





Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020 (unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data)

December 31, 2019 June 30, 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,441 $ 10 Restricted cash, current portion 535 701 Inventories 501 502 Trade accounts receivable 1,243 463 Less: Allowance for credit losses - (9) Trade accounts receivable, net 1,243 454 Vessel held-for-sale 13,190 - Prepayments and other assets 325 78 Total current assets 17,235 1,745 FIXED ASSETS, NET: Vessels, net 87,507 85,318 Total fixed assets, net 87,507 85,318 OTHER NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Restricted cash, net of current portion 3,200 3,200 Financial derivative instrument 1 3 Deferred charges, net 779 837 Prepayments and other assets 47 198 Total other non-current assets 4,027 4,238 Total assets $ 108,769 $ 91,301 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs $ 8,984 $ 2,939 Trade accounts payable 4,538 3,360 Due to related parties 6,849 1,286 Hire / freight collected in advance 1,415 27 Accrued and other liabilities 750 813 Total current liabilities 22,536 8,425 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs 49,233 48,175 Promissory note 5,000 5,000 Total non-current liabilities 54,233 53,175 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock ($0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued) - - Common stock ($0.001 par value; 450,000,000 shares authorized; 21,370,280 and 21,491,475 shares issued and outstanding as at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively) 21 21 Additional paid-in capital 75,154 75,267 Accumulated deficit (43,175) (45,587) Total stockholders' equity 32,000 29,701 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 108,769 $ 91,301





Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss (3,937) (2,403) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 2,705 2,189 Amortization of special survey costs 117 97 Amortization and write-off of financing costs 131 153 (Loss) / Gain from financial derivative instrument 25 (2) Gain on sale of vessel, net - (7) Bad debt provisions 26 - Issuance of common stock under the promissory note - 56 Changes in assets and liabilities: Inventories 103 (1) Trade accounts receivable, net 2,150 780 Prepayments and other assets (237) 96 Special survey cost (480) (155) Trade accounts payable (178) (1,088) Due to related parties 1,625 (5,563) Hire / freight collected in advance 952 (1,388) Accrued and other liabilities 181 120 Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities 3,183 (7,116) Cash flow from investing activities: Proceeds from the sale of vessel, net - 13,197 Ballast water treatment system installation (268) (56) Net cash (used in) / provided by investing activities (268) 13,141 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt (2,201) (7,256) Gross proceeds from issuance of common stock 43 - Common stock offering costs (1) (34) Net cash used in financing activities (2,159) (7,290) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 756 (1,265) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 4,204 5,176 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 4,960 3,911





Liquidity, Debt and Capital Structure

Pursuant to our loan agreements, as of June 30, 2020, we were required to maintain minimum liquidity of $3.9 million including reserves for special surveys and dry dockings. Total cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, aggregated $3.9 million as of June 30, 2020.

Total funded debt (in thousands of U.S. dollars), net of deferred financing costs:

As of December As of June 31, 2019 30, 2020 Funded debt $ 58,217 $ 51,114 Promissory Note - related party 5,000 5,000 Total $ 63,217 $ 56,114

Our weighted average interest rate on our total funded debt for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was 8.1%.

On January 13, 2020, pursuant to the sale agreement that we entered into in late 2019, Pyxis Delta was delivered to her buyers. The total net proceeds from the sale of the vessel were approximately $13.2 million, $5.7 million of which was used to prepay the loan facility secured by Pyxis Delta and Pyxis Theta and $7.5 million for the repayment of our liabilities to Maritime and obligations to our trade creditors.

On April 3, 2020, we issued 71,007 restricted common shares to Maritime Investors Corp., a company related to Mr. Valentios Valentis, our chairman and chief executive officer, at the volume weighted average closing share price for the 10-day period immediately prior to the quarter end, related to the settlement of interest due under the second amendment to the Amended & Restated Promissory Note.

At June 30, 2020, we had a total of 21,491,475 common shares issued and outstanding of which Mr. Valentis beneficially owned 80.7%.

Non-GAAP Measures and Definitions

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) represents the sum of net income / (loss), interest and finance costs, depreciation and amortization and, if any, income taxes during a period. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before certain non-operating or non-recurring charges, such as vessel impairment charges, gain from debt extinguishment and stock compensation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented in this press release as we believe that they provide investors with means of evaluating and understanding how our management evaluates operating performance. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect:

our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and

cash requirements necessary to service interest and principal payments on our funded debt.

In addition, these non-GAAP measures do not have standardized meanings and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The following table reconciles net loss, as reflected in the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands of U.S. dollars) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA Net loss $ (1,606) $ (1,193) $ (3,937) $ (2,403) Depreciation 1,364 1,094 2,705 2,189 Amortization of special survey costs 69 48 117 97 Interest and finance costs, net 1,474 1,198 2,905 2,516 EBITDA $ 1,301 $ 1,147 $ 1,790 $ 2,399 Loss / (Gain) from financial derivative instrument 4 1 25 (2) Gain from the sale of vessel, net - - - (7) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,305 $ 1,148 $ 1,815 $ 2,390

Daily TCE is a shipping industry performance measure of the average daily revenue performance of a vessel on a per voyage basis. Daily TCE is not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We utilize daily TCE because we believe it is a meaningful measure to compare period-to-period changes in our performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e. spot charters, time charters and bareboat charters) under which our vessels may be employed between the periods. Our management also utilizes daily TCE to assist them in making decisions regarding employment of the vessels. We calculate daily TCE by dividing Revenues, net after deducting Voyage related costs and commissions, by operating days for the relevant period. Voyage related costs and commissions primarily consist of brokerage commissions, port, canal and fuel costs that are unique to a particular voyage, which would otherwise be paid by the charterer under a time charter contract.

Vessel operating expenses (“Opex”) per day are our vessel operating expenses for a vessel, which primarily consist of crew wages and related costs, insurance, lube oils, communications, spares and consumables, tonnage taxes as well as repairs and maintenance, divided by the ownership days in the applicable period.

We calculate utilization (“Utilization”) by dividing the number of operating days during a period by the number of available days during the same period. We use fleet utilization to measure our efficiency in finding suitable employment for our vessels and minimizing the amount of days that our vessels are off-hire for reasons other than scheduled repairs or repairs under guarantee, vessel upgrades, special surveys and intermediate dry-dockings or vessel positioning. Ownership days are the total number of days in a period during which we owned each of the vessels in our fleet. Available days are the number of ownership days in a period, less the aggregate number of days that our vessels were off-hire due to scheduled repairs or repairs under guarantee, vessel upgrades or special surveys and intermediate dry-dockings and the aggregate number of days that we spent positioning our vessels during the respective period for such repairs, upgrades and surveys. Operating days are the number of available days in a period, less the aggregate number of days that our vessels were off-hire or out of service due to any reason, including technical breakdowns and unforeseen circumstances.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and daily TCE are not recognized measures under U.S. GAAP and should not be regarded as substitutes for Revenues, net and Net income. Our presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and daily TCE does not imply, and should not be construed as an inference, that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





Recent Daily Fleet Data: (Amounts in U.S.$) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020* June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020* Eco-Efficient MR2:

(2 of our vessels) TCE 14,278 14,410 13,673 15,060 Opex 5,775 6,017 5,771 5,966 Utilization % 100.0% 98.8% 100.0% 98.0% Eco-Modified MR2:

(1 of our vessels) TCE 13,297 15,697 12,809 15,286 Opex 6,746 5,493 7,228 6,078 Utilization % 100.0% 100.0% 98.0% 100.0% Standard MR2:

(1 of our vessels) TCE 12,369 - 12,329 - Opex 5,994 - 5,959 - Utilization % 99.7% - 100.0% - Small Tankers:

(2 of our vessels) TCE 4,939 5,451 4,981 5,533 Opex 5,160 4,946 5,319 4,954 Utilization % 61.0% 69.8% 63.8% 75.5% Fleet: (6 vessels / 5 vessels) * TCE 11,542 11,766 11,096 11,844 Opex 5,768 5,484 5,895 5,584 Utilization % 87.0% 87.1% 87.3% 89.3%

* Pyxis Delta was sold on January 13, 2020, and has been excluded from the calculations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (the vessel had been under TC employment for approximately 2 days in January when it was re-delivered from charterers in order to be sold).

Subsequent Events

On July 1, 2020, the Company issued 68,410 of common shares at the volume weighted average closing share price for the 10 day period immediately prior to the quarter end related to the settlement of interest due under the second amendment to the Amended & Restated Promissory Note.

On July 8, 2020, Seventhone (the Company’s subsidiary that owns the Pyxis Theta) entered into a new five year $15.3 million secured loan agreement, for the purpose of refinancing the outstanding indebtedness under the previous loan facility. The proceeds were used to prepay the outstanding indebtedness of $11.3 million in full as well as provide for working capital.

About Pyxis Tankers Inc.

We own a modern fleet of five tankers engaged in seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. We are focused on growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their “eco” features and modifications. Pyxis Tankers is positioned to opportunistically expand and maximize the value of its fleet due to competitive cost structure, strong customer relationships and an experienced management team, whose interests are aligned with those of its shareholders. For more information, visit: http://www.pyxistankers.com . The information discussed contained in, or that can be accessed through, Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s website, is not incorporated into, and does not constitute part of this report.

Pyxis Tankers Fleet (as of August 6, 2020)

Carrying Charter Earliest Capacity Year Type of Rate Redelivery Vessel Name Shipyard Vessel Type (dwt) Built Charter per day (1) Date Pyxis Epsilon 2 SPP / S. Korea MR 50,295 2015 Time $13,500 October 2020 Pyxis Theta 3 SPP / S. Korea MR 51,795 2013 Time $16,750 September 2020 Pyxis Malou 4 SPP / S. Korea MR 50,667 2009 Time $18,000 August 2020 Northsea Alpha 5 Kejin / China Small Tanker 8,615 2010 Spot n/a n/a Northsea Beta 5 Kejin / China Small Tanker 8,647 2010 Spot n/a n/a 170,019

Charter rates are gross and do not reflect any commissions payable. The charterer has the option to extend the charter at a gross rate of $15,000 for a further 3 months and $16,500 for an additional 3 months thereafter Pyxis Theta is contracted with a charterer’s right to extend the charter at the same rate to November, 2020 Pyxis Malou is contracted with a charterer’s right to extend the charter at the same rate to November, 2020 Northsea Alpha & Northsea Beta are scheduled to have their special surveys during the fourth quarter of 2020 with expected off-hire 20 days per vessel and cost of $0.35 million each

